Area Seniors Invited To Cloud Co. Comm. College Preview Day

Area high school seniors are invited to attend Cloud County Community College’s Preview Day on Tuesday, February 23 from 9 a.m.-noon.

Those who attend the event are asked to check in at Entrance 2 on the Concordia campus. Prior to admittance to the college, visitors will be screened for COVID symptoms. Masks will be required, and social distancing rules will be in effect.

During the morning, visitors will tour campus, learn about scholarship opportunities and housing options, and meet with Financial Aid representatives and academic advisors. There will also be a question-and-answer panel with current students.

Attendees will be entered into a drawing to win a book scholarship to be used at Cloud during the 2021-2022 school year.

Seniors can sign up to attend online at www.cloud.edu/admissions, where there is a registration button for the event. They can also register by contacting Admissions counselor Steph Lichtenauer at steph.lichtenauer@cloud.edu, or by calling 800.729.5101, ext. 212.