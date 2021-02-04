Norton County Hospital Updates Visitor Restrictions

Due to continued lower numbers of COVID-19 cases in Norton County, Norton County Hospital is opening its facilities more starting tomorrow, Feb. 5. Please be advised that policies could change at any time, based on the COVID-19 local environment.

Here are the details:

One visitor per patient, per day or visit, across the facility.

That one visitor can come and go if needed (but no switching out of the one visitor during the day).

No change to inpatient visiting hours (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.).

Still no visitors 12 years or age and younger.

Be prepared for temperature screening of all patients and visitors at facility entrances.

Please continue to mask inside the facilities.

Note that policies allow the hospital to make exceptions for certain circumstances (such as end-of-life).

Norton County Hospital would like to thank the community for its work in keeping everyone healthy.