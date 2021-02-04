Norton County Hospital Updates Visitor Restrictions

Due to continued lower numbers of COVID-19 cases in Norton County, Norton County Hospital is opening its facilities more starting tomorrow, Feb. 5. Please be advised that policies could change at any time, based on the COVID-19 local environment.
Here are the details:
- One visitor per patient, per day or visit, across the facility.
- That one visitor can come and go if needed (but no switching out of the one visitor during the day).
- No change to inpatient visiting hours (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.).
- Still no visitors 12 years or age and younger.
- Be prepared for temperature screening of all patients and visitors at facility entrances.
- Please continue to mask inside the facilities.
- Note that policies allow the hospital to make exceptions for certain circumstances (such as end-of-life).
Norton County Hospital would like to thank the community for its work in keeping everyone healthy.