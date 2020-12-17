Jewell Co. Sheriff’s Dept. Added To KDHE COVID-19 Cluster List

The Jewell County Sheriff’s Department is now on the Kansas Department of Health and Environment list of COVID-19 clusters. The list was published on Wednesday, after 6 new COVID-19 cases were reported at the office over the past 14 days.

According to the list, the last date that symptoms of COVID-19 were reported was Wednesday, December 9th.

The KDHE releases names and locations that have five or more cases with symptoms over a 14-day period. The list can be found online at https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/160/COVID-19-in-Kansas