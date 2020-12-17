48 F
KNDY Local News

Marysville City Council Meeting Notes – 12/14/2020

By Bruce Dierking
Downtown Marysville, Kansas

Bruce Dierking

Marysville city council met Monday, and continued discussion on a policy that would transfer maintenance responsibility for single serve sewer grinder pumps to property owners. Mayor Jason Barnes voted in the negative on tabling the matter further, after a tie vote. It was proposed that businesses should assume responsibility, and residences could be revisited later. A motion then followed to replace current failing pumps this next year, and assign future maintenance passing on a 4-2 vote.

A 2016 moratorium on adding intermodal storage containers was revisited. A Planning Commission recommendation at the time would restrict placement in residential areas, with limited use for commercial and industrial areas. A motion to draft an ordinance to this effect would be developed for final approval, was passed unanimously. Councilman Todd Frye then suggested that use of combined storage containers as housing be considered, and further asked that the minimum size for residential housing be reviewed from a present level of 700 square feet.

A motion was approved setting a hearing for condemnation proceedings on a garden apartment complex at 209 N 8th Street for the February 22nd meeting. Inspection has identified the property as unsafe and dangerous. Property taxes are in arrears from 2017.

A hearing date was set for consideration of an amendment regarding the swimming pool budget, in light of council approval earlier this year that would pay off construction bonds early, saving the city considerable interest.

A list of options for the new fire station were considered, with unanimous approval for approximately $30,000 for a pressure washer and air compressor accommodation. A $73,500 bid for concrete parking rather than rock went to the mayor on a 3-3 tie vote. Jason Barnes voted no, indicating that the matter could be reconsidered at a future meeting when full council is in attendance. Supporters spoke in favor of the added versatility, and not duplicating expense in adding rock, and tearing it back out later for concrete. Opposition included comments that the fire station was a significant project, and expenses should not be added to taxpayers’ burden. Some $35,000 in additional options including $11,000 for audio visual equipment, and the balance in various furnishings were not considered.

A motion to move forward with purchase of a new commercial grade mower was approved, after discussion of staff recommendations, and considering multiple bids received.
Reconstruction of an access road, and parking lot at the airport were brought forward as a bid for FAA funding that would provide 90% funding for an anticipated $600,000 project. The proposal to spend $15,000 for engineering design fees, would be funded through another COVID related grant through the FAA that is available to the city. Approval was given to move forward on a 5-1 vote, with Terry Hughes expressing concern with the amount that the city may have to contribute, and uncertainty in final costs, this being an estimate only.

Approval was given to allow city staff half a day off December 24th. Bryan Kracht was approved as an alternate on the Planning and Zoning Commission.

