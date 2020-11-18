Concordia USD 333 COVID-19 Update – 11/18/2020

Dear USD 333 Families,

After meeting with local health officials, NCKL Administration and our own admin team, there have been a few modifications to our winter plans. The league determined No visiting fans will be allowed for the remainder of the semester. You will not be allowed to travel to league games. Non-league games are TBD.

Our district is taking the following steps in order to further mitigate risk, and slow the spread in our own community.

1) Cheer will not travel to away games and may have a reduced squad at home events.

2) HS Practice will resume on 11/30/20

3) All HS competitions prior to 12/7/20 will be canceled/postponed

4) JH seasons will resume as scheduled on 11/30/20

5) The county mask mandate exempts the requirement of masks DURING activity. However, we will be diligent in masking up at the appropriate times during practice and at competitions when on the bench.

6) No visiting fans

7) Home fans will be limited to 2 per athlete and or guardians in the instance of a split family

8) Fans are expected to sit in family groups. We should not see more than 2 people sitting next to each other in our facilities.

9) At this time we still intend to provide a student section, cheer squad, dance routines and pep band.

10) All of the above is subject to change and will be revisiting prior to the start of second semester.

This is extremely serious in Concordia at this time. We need to band together as a community to embrace the precautions taken in order to keep our kids safe. Please be mindful of the decisions you and your family make during this time so we can create a safe environment that allows our students to participate in the activities they love.