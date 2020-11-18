64.9 F
KDNS Local News

Concordia USD 333 COVID-19 Update – 11/18/2020

By Derek Nester

KSHSAA Board of Directors to Vote On Possible Winter Sports Delay

The Kansas State High School Activities Association Executive Board met on Wednesday afternoon. Among their topics of discussion was a proposal to...
KSHSAA Board of Directors to Vote On Possible Winter Sports Delay

The Kansas State High School Activities Association Executive Board met on Wednesday afternoon. Among their topics of discussion was a proposal to...
Champions Classic Specifics Announced For Kansas Basketball

BRISTOL, Conn. – No. 6 Kansas will face No. 10 Kentucky in the 2020 State Farm Champions Classic at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis...
BREAKING: Kansas Football Game vs. Texas Saturday Postponed

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas football game vs. Texas on Saturday, Nov. 21 will be postponed to Dec. 12 due to KU's inability to meet...
Kansas Athletics To Not Allow Fans At November Athletic Events

As Chancellor Girod just announced, the Pandemic Medical Advisory Team has recommended that we not host fans at our home athletics competitions for the remainder...
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

Dear USD 333 Families,

After meeting with local health officials, NCKL Administration and our own admin team, there have been a few modifications to our winter plans. The league determined No visiting fans will be allowed for the remainder of the semester. You will not be allowed to travel to league games. Non-league games are TBD.

Our district is taking the following steps in order to further mitigate risk, and slow the spread in our own community.

1) Cheer will not travel to away games and may have a reduced squad at home events.

2) HS Practice will resume on 11/30/20

3) All HS competitions prior to 12/7/20 will be canceled/postponed

4) JH seasons will resume as scheduled on 11/30/20

5) The county mask mandate exempts the requirement of masks DURING activity. However, we will be diligent in masking up at the appropriate times during practice and at competitions when on the bench.

6) No visiting fans

7) Home fans will be limited to 2 per athlete and or guardians in the instance of a split family

8) Fans are expected to sit in family groups. We should not see more than 2 people sitting next to each other in our facilities.

9) At this time we still intend to provide a student section, cheer squad, dance routines and pep band.

10) All of the above is subject to change and will be revisiting prior to the start of second semester.

This is extremely serious in Concordia at this time. We need to band together as a community to embrace the precautions taken in order to keep our kids safe. Please be mindful of the decisions you and your family make during this time so we can create a safe environment that allows our students to participate in the activities they love.

Governor Laura Kelly Announces New Steps to Slow the Spread of COVID-19

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly today announced several new steps her administration is taking to combat the spike in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and...
KDOC Announces 5th Resident Death at Lansing Correctional Facility; 11th Overall Due To COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kansas – A Lansing Correctional Facility (LCF) resident who died Weds., Nov. 18 had tested positive for COVID-19. This is...
UPDATE: Canceled – Statewide Silver Alert Issued For Wichita man

SHAWNEE COUNTY – Robert Hood, 88, of Wichita, was located by the Kansas Highway Patrol after a traffic accident along I-70 near Topeka. He was taken...
Kansas Hospitals Seek Help From Nearby States, But The Whole Midwest Faces A COVID Surge

By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Hospitals in Colorado and Nebraska are calling Kansas in desperate search of beds for coronavirus patients. But Kansas...
Kansas State University Cancels Fall Commencement

Due to a rapid, uncontrolled increase in positive COVID-19 cases in our campus communities and throughout the state, Kansas State University is canceling commencement...
Kansas Hospitals Seek Help From Nearby States, But The Whole Midwest Faces A COVID Surge

By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Hospitals in Colorado and Nebraska are calling Kansas in desperate search of beds for coronavirus patients. But Kansas...
Kansas Republicans Keep Their 3 Congressional Seats; Davids Reelected In Kansas City Suburbs

By Stephan Bisaha Stephen Koranda, Nadya Faulx, Aviva Okeson-Haberman - Kansas News Service Democrats and Republicans in Kansas will keep their seats in the U.S....
Republicans Keep Kansas' Open Senate Seat By Electing Roger Marshall

By Jim McLean - Kansas News Service OVERLAND PARK, Kansas — Kansas Republican U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall is moving up to the U.S. Senate after...
'It Is Not Sustainable': Kansas' Online Teachers Are Overworked And Quitting

WICHITA, Kansas — Less than a week into the new school year, the warning came: the school district's COVID-19 learning plan expected too much from...
Kansas Nursing Homes Still Waiting On Coronavirus Testing Gear From The Feds, And Can't Afford Labs

By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Phillips County Retirement Center got a coronavirus testing machine this month from the U.S. Department of Health and...
