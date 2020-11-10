Washington County Announces First Two COVID-19 Related Deaths

Washington County – On 11/10/2020, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) confirmed the first two known deaths of COVID-19 in Washington County. This marks the first deaths caused by the novel Coronavirus in Washington County. Contact investigations are ongoing and any identified close contacts will be quarantined at home and monitored for symptoms by Washington County Health Department Staff.

KDHE has released guidelines (https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/) for quarantine and isolation.

If you are experiencing symptoms such as fever, cough or difficulty breathing, call your healthcare provider immediately. Do not visit in-person prior to receiving confirmation from that healthcare provider. Please adhere to the following recommendations:

Wearing a mask in public helps reduce the spread of transmission.

Follow all recommendations regarding self-quarantine.

Avoid large gatherings.

If you do need to go out in public, ensure you maintain six feet distance from other people.

The Washington County Health Department has worked closely on these decisions with numerous community partners, including Washington County Government, Washington County Emergency Management, Hospital, School district, and other local partners.

Washington County residents can stay informed by visiting the Washington County Health Department’s Facebook Page, www.kdheks.gov/coronavirus or www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.

For general information, contact the KDHE phone bank at 1-866-534-3463 (1-866-KDHEINF) or email COVID-19@ks.gov. You may also contact the Washington County Health Department information line at (785) 325-2600.