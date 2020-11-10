40.5 F
Letter From USD 223 Superintendent John Whetzal Regarding COVID-19

By Derek Nester

Sporting KC To Host San Jose On Nov. 22 in Round One of 2020 MLS Cup Playoffs

As the top seed in the Western Conference for the Audi 2020 MLS Cup Playoffs, Sporting Kansas City will begin their postseason journey by...
NBA & Players Association Agree On 2020-21 Season Start

NEW YORK, The NBA (www.NBA.com) and the National Basketball Players Association announced today that they have reached agreement in principle on the start of...
Jayhawks Basketball Adds Washburn To 2020-21 Schedule

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas men’s basketball will host Washburn on Thursday, Dec. 3, at 7 p.m. in Allen Fieldhouse. The additional game brings KU...
Sporting Secures Top Playoff Seed in West With Snowy 2-0 Road Win Over RSL on Decision Day

(Nov. 8, 2020) -- Sporting Kansas City (12-6-3, 39 points) clinched the Western Conference's top seed in the Audi 2020 MLS Cup Playoffs on...
Diller-Odell Takes Nebraska D-2 State Volleyball Championship Saturday

In comeback fashion, the Diller-Odell Lady Griffins took Chambers/Wheeler Central in five sets Saturday to claim the D2 State Volleyball Championship, repeating a D1...
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

Good afternoon,

At last night’s Board of Education meeting, it was decided to extend Thanksgiving Break one more day through Monday, November 30, 2020. Students will return to school on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. This change intends to allow an additional day, after the holiday, for any possible symptoms to show for staff or students before resuming classes. Parents, if your child is not feeling well or is exhibiting symptoms at any time, please keep them home.

We, as a county, are taking our turn in dealing with COVID-19 and have been fortunate in not having had a large-scale quarantine for staff or students to this point. I hope to keep this trend going. For that to happen, we need your cooperation in monitoring your child’s symptoms while away from school. If they exhibit anything other than normal health conditions, we ask you to err on the side of caution and keep them out of school until feeling better. USD 223 staff will also be monitoring students throughout the school day. If another staff member or student exhibit symptoms or are not feeling well, they will be isolated from the student body and/or sent home.

I understand how much of an inconvenience this is for everyone. However, it is much less of an inconvenience than having to transition into a Remote Learning for students, staff, and families will be. With the uptick of positive COVID-19 cases and flu season moving in on us, we must remain diligent, transparent, and honest in doing this. We are doing our best to keep these young men and women in the buildings for everyone’s sake. This will take a team effort through the winter months and flu season. I am hoping that an ounce of prevention will be worth a pound of cure.

For clarification going forward, I need you to know when I will publicly notify of a positive case, quarantine, or exposure. There has been some confusion in a couple of circumstances, and I need everyone to understand the protocol. I will only put information out publicly, through social media and school notification, concerning an exposure or quarantine, if it directly impacts any student or impedes the regular school day. If a staff member tests positive or is placed in quarantine, which does not affect any student or the school day, I will not publicly post that information.

Tempers are short, everyone is stressed, and bad days are not uncommon for anyone right now. Although, COVID-19 has been around for months, we have been on the outside looking in as it has not significantly impacted our daily lives until recently. Everyone needs to remain cognizant of the fact that we are all in this together with the ultimate goal of doing what is best for our students and in keeping our doors open. We can do this but we’re going to have to do it together while giving some grace.

Please feel free to contact me directly should you have any questions or concerns.

Thank you,
John Whetzal
Superintendent of Schools
USD 223

Previous articleWashington County Announces First Two COVID-19 Related Deaths

Governor Laura Kelly Orders Flags to be Flown at Half-staff in Honor of Deputy Corporal Daniel Abramovitz

TOPEKA –In accordance with Executive Order 20-30, Governor Laura Kelly has ordered U.S. flags to be flown at half-staff on Thursday, November 12, 2020...
Two Kansas Trails Receive National Designations

PRATT – Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism’s (KDWPT) Flint Hills Trail and Prairie Spirit Trail state parks recently received America’s highest trails...
Teenager Fatally Shot In Clark County; Death Investigation Underway

CLARK COUNTY– The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Clark County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the Friday afternoon death of an Ashland teen. On...
Governor Laura Kelly Announces Estimated $3.5 Million in Grants to Assist Kansas Child Care Programs

TOPEKA –Governor Laura Kelly today announced that Child Care Aware of Kansas, in partnership with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) and...
AG Derek Schmidt: State Alleges More Consumers Harmed By Shawn Parcells, Seeks To Return Biological Samples To Families

TOPEKA – (November 5, 2020) – Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt has alleged 79 additional consumers were harmed by a Leawood man accused of...
Kansas Republicans Keep Their 3 Congressional Seats; Davids Reelected In Kansas City Suburbs

By Stephan Bisaha Stephen Koranda, Nadya Faulx, Aviva Okeson-Haberman - Kansas News Service Democrats and Republicans in Kansas will keep their seats in the U.S....
Republicans Keep Kansas’ Open Senate Seat By Electing Roger Marshall

By Jim McLean - Kansas News Service OVERLAND PARK, Kansas — Kansas Republican U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall is moving up to the U.S. Senate after...
‘It Is Not Sustainable’: Kansas’ Online Teachers Are Overworked And Quitting

WICHITA, Kansas — Less than a week into the new school year, the warning came: the school district’s COVID-19 learning plan expected too much from...
Kansas Nursing Homes Still Waiting On Coronavirus Testing Gear From The Feds, And Can’t Afford Labs

By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Phillips County Retirement Center got a coronavirus testing machine this month from the U.S. Department of Health and...
Scathing Federal Inspection Pulls Curtain Back On One Of Kansas’ Deadliest Coronavirus Outbreaks

By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service At a Kansas City, Kansas, nursing home, employees tested positive for COVID-19 and went back to work the...
