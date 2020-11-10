Nebraska Bans Indoor E-Cigarette Use In Workplaces

LINCOLN – Starting November 14, the expanded Nebraska Clean Indoor Air Act goes into effect prohibiting the use of electronic cigarettes in every enclosed indoor workplace with very few exceptions. This includes office buildings, manufacturing facilities, retail stores, restaurants, bars, etc. LB 840 passed earlier this year expanding the Act. Information about the changes is posted at http://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/ Smokefree-Nebraska.aspx.

Tobacco Free Nebraska encourages all businesses, especially those that currently allow the use of e-cigarettes indoors, to take steps to inform employees and visitors about the upcoming change. Compliance with the law is the responsibility of the business owner and management, but resources are available to help share this important information with the public including, “no smoking and e-cigarette door decals” available by emailing dhhs.smokefree@nebraska.gov.

The expanded Nebraska Clean Indoor Air Law exempts electronic smoking device retail outlets, or vape shops, from the indoor e-cigarette restriction. Communities are able to pass local policies that go beyond the Clean Indoor Air Act and businesses should check what local ordinances are in their area. For more information or to report a possible violation, visit www.smokefree.ne.gov.

“This change is about protecting Nebraskans from exposure to secondhand aerosol from e-cigarettes. It is also a great time to try, or retry, quitting e-cigarettes or tobacco,” said Amanda Mortensen, Program Manager for Tobacco Free Nebraska. “Call 1-800-QUIT-NOW to talk to a quit coach and get a little extra help with a free two-week supply of the patch, gum or lozenge.”

The Nebraska Tobacco Quitline is a free resource available to all Nebraskans, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Call 1-800-QUIT-NOW (1-800-784-8669) or for Spanish services, 1-855-DÉJELO-YA (1-855-335-3569). For more information about the Quitline and additional resources, visit www.QuitNow.ne.gov.