Death Investigation Underway In Pittsburg

PITTSBURG, Kan. – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Pittsburg Police Department are conducting a death investigation at a home in Pittsburg.

On Tuesday, Sept. 15, at approximately 7:25 a.m., the Pittsburg Police Department received a 911 call from a resident at 416 N. Warren St., in Pittsburg, reporting an unresponsive subject. When officers arrived at the home, they discovered 23-year-old Tylei Messer deceased inside. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Messer lived at the residence.

The KBI was asked to assist on Tuesday at approximately 7:40 a.m. Special agents and the Crime Scene Response Team responded to the scene.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to call the KBI at 1-800-KSCRIME or the Pittsburg Police Department at 620-231-1700.

An autopsy is scheduled. The investigation is ongoing.

Nothing further will be released at this time.