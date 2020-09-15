81.4 F
Governor Laura Kelly Announces $500,000 Grant to Protect Historic Kansas Properties

By Derek Nester

Kansas at Baylor to Kickoff at 6:30 p.m. on ESPNU

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks will take their first road trip of the season as they take on the Baylor Bears on Sept....
Sporting reclaims first place as Johnny Russellstrikes late in 1-0 win over Minnesota

(Sept. 13, 2020) -- Sporting Kansas City (6-3-2, 20 points) returned to the summit of the Western Conference with a well-earned 1-0...
Kansas Falls in Season Opener to Coastal Carolina

Courtesy of Kansas Athletics LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas couldn’t overcome early miscues as Coastal Carolina defeated the Jayhawks,...
K-State Falls To Arkansas State 35-31 To Open 2020 Season

Courtesy of K-State Athletics MANHATTAN, Kansas – A 17-yard touchdown catch by Jonathan Adams with 38 seconds remaining lifted Arkansas State to a 35-31 win...
KNDY Area High School Football Scores – 9/11/2020

North Central Kansas League Clay Center 41, Jefferson West 13 Concordia 32, Abilene 0 Holton 55, Chapman 13 Wamego 28, Marysville 14 Twin Valley League 8-Man Axtell 48, Cornerstone 0 Blue...
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

TOPEKA—Governor Laura Kelly today announced a new program that will assist Kansans who own historic properties in communities with populations under 30,000. The National Park Service has awarded the $500,000 Paul Bruhn Historic Revitalization Grant to the Kansas Historical Society. The Historical Society’s Historic Preservation Office (SHPO) will develop this new sub-grant program, Kansas Rural Preservation.

“Kansas is home to many historical and cultural sites that tell the story of our state and our country’s past,” Governor Laura Kelly said.“Thanks to the National Park Service and the Kansas Historical Society, we can be assured that markers that are part of our history will be protected for future generations to learn from and enjoy.”

More details about the sub-grant program and applications will become available this winter at kshs.org/20430. Or contact Katrina Ringler, SHPO grants manager, at 785-272-8681, ext. 215; katrina.ringler@ks.gov; to be placed on a notification list for further details.

Kansas was among eight recipients to receive the Paul Bruhn Historic Revitalization Grants this year. A total of $4.8 million was awarded in 2020 to support the preservation of historic buildings in rural communities across America. Now in its second year, the Paul Bruhn Historical Revitalization Grants are named for a former executive director of the Preservation Trust of Vermont.

Congress appropriates funding for various programs, including the Paul Bruhn Revitalization Grant, through the Historic Preservation Fund (HPF). The HPF uses revenue from federal oil leases on the Outer Continental Shelf to assist preservation projects in all states, territories, and many tribal lands. For more information about the Paul Bruhn Revitalization Grant, find more at go.nps.gov/revitalization.

Death Investigation Underway In Pittsburg

PITTSBURG, Kan. – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Pittsburg Police Department are conducting a death investigation at a home in Pittsburg. On...
Grant Supports Research To Mitigate COVID-19 In Meat And Poultry Processing Facilities

MANHATTAN — A team of Kansas State University researchers is using a $1 million grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture — and an additional...
Agriculture Marketing and Promotions Advisory Board to Hold Virtual Meeting on September 17

MANHATTAN, Kansas — The Kansas Department of Agriculture’s Marketing and Promotions Advisory Board will meet at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 17. This is...
The Start of Fall Harvest

By Greg Doering, Kansas Farm Bureau September is the bridge between summer and fall. The sun’s angle is still...
Scathing Federal Inspection Pulls Curtain Back On One Of Kansas’ Deadliest Coronavirus Outbreaks

By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service At a Kansas City, Kansas, nursing home, employees tested positive for COVID-19 and went back to work the...
Federal Prosecutors Defy Court Order In Cases Over Attorney-Client Recordings In Leavenworth

By Dan Margolies - Kansas News Service The U.S. Attorney’s office in Kansas City, Kansas, says it will no longer cooperate with cases brought by...
Emails Show Kansas Agencies Helped Keep Meatpacking Plants Open Despite Concerns About Coronavirus

By Corinne Boyer - Kansas News Service GARDEN CITY, Kansas — In mid-May, Finney County’s top public health physician sent an email to state health...
Kansas Teachers Could Owe Their Schools Thousands If They Quit Over Coronavirus Concerns

By Stephan Bisaha - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — Kansas teachers that don’t feel safe going back to crowded hallways as schools reopen could take...
What A Pending Football Game Says About COVID-19, The Fate Of Small Colleges And The Towns They Keep Alive

By Frank Morris - Kansas News Service There’s a lot riding on a Kickoff set for 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12. The Sterling College Warriors are...
