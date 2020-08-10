87.9 F
KDNS Local News

Mitchell County Hospital Health Systems Auxiliary Announces 2020 Scholarships

By Derek Nester

NASCAR Announces Final Installment of 2020 Schedule

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (Aug. 6, 2020) - NASCAR today announced the final installment of events in the revised 2020 schedule, including the full Playoffs...
Sporting KC Releases Schedule For First Phase of Continued MLS Regular Season

(Aug. 8, 2020) -- Sporting Kansas City has released the club's schedule for the first phase of the continued 2020 MLS regular season in...
NCAA Division III Presidents Council Cancels Fall Championships

NCAA Division III championships in fall sports for 2020-21 are canceled. With the health and safety of the division’s student-athletes, coaches, athletics administrators and communities...
NCAA DII Presidents Council Cancels Fall 2020 Championships

Division II’s seven fall 2020 championships are canceled, the Division II Presidents Council decided Wednesday due to the operational, logistical and financial challenges presented...
Kansas Men’s Basketball to Host Stephen F. Austin Dec. 29

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas men’s basketball will host Stephen F. Austin on Dec. 29, 2020, inside historic Allen Fieldhouse, replacing KU’s previously scheduled Dec....
Beloit, KS, August 5, 2020 — The Mitchell County Hospital Health Systems Auxiliary is pleased to announce the recipients of the Auxiliary 2020 Scholarships:

Josie Wilson
University of Kansas Medical Center
Chosen Medical Field: Occupational Therapy

Megan Bates
University of Kansas School of Nursing-Salina
Chosen Medical Field: Nursing

Lindsey Abell
Cloud County Community College
Chosen Medical Field: Nursing

Breanna Schroeder
Kansas State University
Chosen Medical Field: Nutritional Sciences/Pre-Med

Carly Budke
Creighton University
Chosen Medical Field: Occupational Therapy

Conner Mong
Western Governors University
Chosen Medical Field: Information Technology

The 2020 recipients were awarded a one-year scholarship to pursue a degree in any medical field of study.

Recipients receive $250.00 for the fall semester which is renewable during the spring semester if academic standards are met.

This scholarship was established through the Auxiliary, by generous gifts made to Mitchell County Hospital Health Systems Auxiliary, Economy Shop and MCHHS Gift Shop.

Kansas Sues To Block Wyandotte Nation Casino in Park City

TOPEKA – (August 10, 2020) – The State of Kansas has asked a federal court to set aside a decision by the U.S. Department...
What A Pending Football Game Says About COVID-19, The Fate Of Small Colleges And The Towns They Keep Alive

By Frank Morris - Kansas News Service There’s a lot riding on a Kickoff set for 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12. The Sterling College Warriors are...
Governor Laura Kelly Visits Kansas State University Biosecurity Research Institute

Governor Laura Kelly today toured the Kansas State University Biosecurity Research Institute (BRI) to learn more about its work fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, including...
Kansas’ U.S. Senate Race Is Set As Marshall Beats Kobach For GOP Nod; Watkins Out In 2nd District

TOPEKA, Kansas — Kansas’ biggest race of the evening was one of the first to be decided: U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall secured the Republican...
Kansas Total Tax Collections $484.6 Million Ahead of July of Last Fiscal Year

TOPEKA—The State of Kansas starts Fiscal Year 2021 by surpassing its total tax-only collections by $484.6 million compared to July of last fiscal year....
Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 8/3/2020

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular session with Barbara Kickhaefer, chairman, Tom Holle, member, Keith Bramhall, member and County Clerk Sandra...
Kansas Sues To Block Wyandotte Nation Casino in Park City

TOPEKA – (August 10, 2020) – The State of Kansas has asked a federal court to set aside a decision by the U.S. Department...
Gourd Art on Exhibit at Art Center

Nancy J. Overmyer has been using gourds as an art form since 2002. Her gourd art is on exhibition at the Lee Dam Center...
