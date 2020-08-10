Mitchell County Hospital Health Systems Auxiliary Announces 2020 Scholarships

Beloit, KS, August 5, 2020 — The Mitchell County Hospital Health Systems Auxiliary is pleased to announce the recipients of the Auxiliary 2020 Scholarships:
Josie Wilson
University of Kansas Medical Center
Chosen Medical Field: Occupational Therapy
Megan Bates
University of Kansas School of Nursing-Salina
Chosen Medical Field: Nursing
Lindsey Abell
Cloud County Community College
Chosen Medical Field: Nursing
Breanna Schroeder
Kansas State University
Chosen Medical Field: Nutritional Sciences/Pre-Med
Carly Budke
Creighton University
Chosen Medical Field: Occupational Therapy
Conner Mong
Western Governors University
Chosen Medical Field: Information Technology
The 2020 recipients were awarded a one-year scholarship to pursue a degree in any medical field of study.
Recipients receive $250.00 for the fall semester which is renewable during the spring semester if academic standards are met.
This scholarship was established through the Auxiliary, by generous gifts made to Mitchell County Hospital Health Systems Auxiliary, Economy Shop and MCHHS Gift Shop.