Mitchell County Hospital Health Systems Auxiliary Announces 2020 Scholarships

Beloit, KS, August 5, 2020 — The Mitchell County Hospital Health Systems Auxiliary is pleased to announce the recipients of the Auxiliary 2020 Scholarships:

Josie Wilson

University of Kansas Medical Center

Chosen Medical Field: Occupational Therapy

Megan Bates

University of Kansas School of Nursing-Salina

Chosen Medical Field: Nursing

Lindsey Abell

Cloud County Community College

Chosen Medical Field: Nursing

Breanna Schroeder

Kansas State University

Chosen Medical Field: Nutritional Sciences/Pre-Med

Carly Budke

Creighton University

Chosen Medical Field: Occupational Therapy

Conner Mong

Western Governors University

Chosen Medical Field: Information Technology

The 2020 recipients were awarded a one-year scholarship to pursue a degree in any medical field of study.

Recipients receive $250.00 for the fall semester which is renewable during the spring semester if academic standards are met.

This scholarship was established through the Auxiliary, by generous gifts made to Mitchell County Hospital Health Systems Auxiliary, Economy Shop and MCHHS Gift Shop.