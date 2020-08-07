Authorities Continue To Investigate Fatal Osborne Shooting

OSBORNE, KAN. – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation along with the Osborne Police & Osborne County Sheriff’s departments continue to investigate following a fatal shooting that occurred in the north central Kansas community of Osborne last week.

On July 31st authorities found the body of 58-year-old Patrick Johnson, of Salina, with a gunshot wound in the basement of a residence in Osborne.

KAKE-TV Wichita reported that a family member in the home had a physical altercation with Johnson that led to the shooting. According to KAKE-TV, no arrests have been made.

No additional information regarding the incident was released.