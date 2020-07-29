UPDATE: KBI Attempting To Locate Man Connected To Homicide in Medicine Lodge

UPDATE: Person of interest in homicide believed to be traveling in new vehicle

BARBER COUNTY– The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Medicine Lodge Police Department, and the Barber County Sheriff’s Office are requesting the public’s help to locate a person of interest connected to a homicide that occurred in Medicine Lodge.

Clinton W. Rogers, 34, stole a dark red 1995 Chevrolet Camaro with t-tops in Kingman County on Sunday. It is possible that the Camaro is still bearing Kansas license plate, 870JUK. Rogers is no longer traveling in the white F-150 pickup truck.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Clint Rogers, or encounters him or the Camaro, is asked to call the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME. Tips related to this case can also be submitted online at: https://www.kbi.ks.gov/sar.

The investigation is ongoing.

###

BARBER COUNTY– The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Medicine Lodge Police Department, and the Barber County Sheriff’s Office are requesting the public’s help to locate a person of interest connected to a homicide that occurred in Medicine Lodge.

Authorities are looking for Clinton Wayne Rogers and his 2002 white Ford extended cab F-150 pickup truck with possible Kansas license plate, 870JUK.

Clinton Rogers is a 34-year-old white male with hazel eyes. He is 6 ft. 1 in. tall, and weighs approximately 270 lbs.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Clint

Clinton W. Rogers

Rogers, or sees his white F-150 pickup truck, is asked to call the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME. Tips related to this case can also be submitted online at: https://www.kbi.ks.gov/sar.

The investigation is ongoing. Nothing further will be released at this time.