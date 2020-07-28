Some Vehicle Titling, Registration, and Renewals Near Deadlines

TOPEKA – As the end of July approaches, deadlines near for vehicle registration renewals and extensions given for recent vehicle purchases. The following information outlines the deadlines for specific transactions administered by county treasurers across the state.

Vehicle Registration Renewals:

Vehicle registrations with an expiration date of March through June 2020 must be renewed by Nov. 14, 2020. Vehicle registration renewals from July 2020 forward must be renewed in the regularly scheduled month.

Recent Vehicle Purchases:

Kansas residents who have purchased new or used motor vehicles on or after Jan. 1, 2020, and are operating with a valid, extended 60-day permit, may continue to do so beyond the 60 days. Through Governor Laura Kelly’s Executive Order 20-55, the Kansas Department of Revenue is extending any temporary, 60-day Kansas permit for motor vehicles purchased after Jan. 1, through May 31, 2020.

The table below determines the deadline to complete the title and registration process for a recently purchased vehicle. Late penalties and loss of authority to operate motor vehicles on State roadways will be incurred after the deadline listed.

Purchase Date: Title & Registration Deadline: Jan. 1-31, 2020 Monday, Aug. 31, 2020 Feb. 1-29, 2020 Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020 March 1-31, 2020 Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020 April 1-30, 2020 Monday, Nov. 30, 2020 May 1-31, 2020 Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020

Driver’s License Renewals:

The deadline to renew Kansas driver’s licenses and state identification cards with expiration dates of March 12 through Sept. 15, 2020, is Dec. 31, 2020.

Some county treasurer offices offer limited licensing services in which operations may vary.

While each county treasurer determines how its office completes these transactions, the Kansas Department of Revenue continues to encourage the online renewal of vehicle registrations and driver’s licenses. This can be done by visiting ikan.ks.gov or by downloading the iKan app from the Apple App or Google Play stores on your mobile device. By statute, some restrictions apply.

State identification card renewals require a visit to a Kansas Department of Revenue Driver’s License Office.

If a visit to a Kansas Driver’s License Office is necessary, an appointment is required. To schedule an appointment, customers are asked to use the method listed at ksrevenue.org/reopening. This site only lists state-run office locations.