Bridge Repair To Close 4th Road Across Little Blue River Near Waterville

By Derek Nester

Sporting suffers late 2-1 loss to Minnesota in MLS is Back Tournament opener

Derek Nester - 0
(July 12, 2020) -- Sporting Kansas City (2-1-0, 6 points) surrendered a late lead in a 2-1 defeat to Minnesota United FC (3-0-0, 9...
Royals Catcher Cam Gallagher tests positive for COVID-19

Derek Nester - 0
KANSAS CITY, MO (July 11, 2020) – The Kansas City Royals today announced that catcher Cam Gallagher has tested positive for Covid-19. Gallagher, 27,...
PAC-12 Conference To Move To Conference-Only Play This Fall

Derek Nester - 0
Via Press Release: SAN FRANCISCO – The Pac-12 CEO Group announced today that the fall season for several Pac-12 sports, including football, men’s and...
Sporting Kansas City COVID-19 Testing Update

Derek Nester - 0
(July 10, 2020) - Sporting Kansas City today confirmed that a Sporting Kansas City player received a pair of consecutive positive test results for...
K-State, Wichita State to Play Charity Exhibition, Ink 4-Game Series

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN, Kan. – Beginning with a charity exhibition game in October, Kansas State will rekindle its men's basketball rivalry against Wichita State with a...
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

The Marshall County Public Works department will begin a 5-week repair project on the bridge that crosses the Little Blue River north of Waterville on 4th Road starting today.

The road will be closed, and drivers will need to find alternate routes during this project.

Alternate routes include K-9 Highway west to County Line Road (1st Road) north to Sunflower Road back to the east.

Another alternate route is K-9 Highway/U.S. Highway 77 east to West River Road, and north across the Little Blue River.

 

 

Final Day To Register For Kansas Primary Election Tuesday

Bruce Dierking - 0
Tuesday is the final day to register to vote for the Primary Election, which is Tuesday, August 4th. Register by 5 p.m. at your...
K-State Signs Research Agreement For COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN — Kansas State University has signed a new preclinical research and option agreement with Tonix Pharmaceuticals, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, to develop a vaccine candidate...
Kansas State Fair Canceled For First Time Ever

Derek Nester - 0
HUTCHINSON — The Kansas State Fair is more than just a fair — it's a celebration of Kansas, a family tradition, a fun and...
Amber Alert Update: Two Family Members Booked Into Jail Following Discovery Of Body In KCK

Derek Nester - 0
In a follow up to an Amber Alert that was issued across the State of Kansas on Friday, Kansas City, Kansas police report that...
Kelly Administration Launches KanVet Site to Help Veterans Find Careers in Kansas

Derek Nester - 0
Governor Laura Kelly today announced the launch of the new KANSASWORKS KanVet website. The new site provides access to State of Kansas veteran-specific resources and benefits...
Kansans Planning A Trip To New York Must Now Quarantine For Two Weeks Upon Arrival

Derek Nester - 0
By Jodi Fortino - Kansas News Service New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that Kansas has been added to the state’s travel advisory, along with...
A Look At The Sizable Pool Of Candidates Hoping To Represent Kansas’ Big 1st

Derek Nester - 0
By Corinne Boyer - Kansas News Service GARDEN CITY, Kansas — Four Republicans and two Democrats are running for Kansas’ 1st Congressional District seat. It’s open...
Kansas Doctors Say Wear A Mask Or Brace For Coronavirus Numbers To Keep Going Up

Derek Nester - 0
By Brian Grimmett - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — A month ago, the University of Kansas Hospital had as few as nine of its beds...
How To Go Back To College In A Pandemic: Face Masks, Social Distancing And Shorter Semesters

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — Gone are the days of sneaking late into a crowded lecture hall. Reading college students'...
More Kansans Are Asking for Mail Ballots While Officials Work To Make Polling Places Pandemic-Safe

Derek Nester - 0
By Jim McLean - Kansas News Service TOPEKA, Kansas — Facing the prospect of standing in line at polling places amid the coronavirus pandemic, requests from...
