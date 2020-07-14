Bridge Repair To Close 4th Road Across Little Blue River Near Waterville

The Marshall County Public Works department will begin a 5-week repair project on the bridge that crosses the Little Blue River north of Waterville on 4th Road starting today.

The road will be closed, and drivers will need to find alternate routes during this project.

Alternate routes include K-9 Highway west to County Line Road (1st Road) north to Sunflower Road back to the east.

Another alternate route is K-9 Highway/U.S. Highway 77 east to West River Road, and north across the Little Blue River.