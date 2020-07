In a follow up to an Amber Alert that was issued across the State of Kansas on Friday, Kansas City, Kansas police report that they believe they found the body of missing 3-year old Olivia Jansen in a wooded area near her home.

As of Saturday morning, two family members are being held at the Wyandotte County Detention Center. Olivia’s father, 29-year old Howard Jansen III and stepmother, 33-year old Jacqulyn Kirkpatrick face potential charges, including first-degree murder and abuse of a child.

