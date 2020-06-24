84.1 F
Kansas Headlines

Governor Laura Kelly Announces Additional Dept. of Labor Resources for Kansans

By Derek Nester

Sports Headlines

Professional Sports

Kansas City Chiefs Statement on Training Camp Location

Derek Nester
"When the NFL announced a new policy requiring all training camps to be held at team facilities, we looked at every avenue to return...
Professional Sports

Major League Baseball Set To Return In July

Derek Nester
Commissioner of Baseball Robert D. Manfred, Jr. announced today that Major League Baseball anticipates beginning its 2020 regular season approximately one month from today,...
Professional Sports

Royals agree to terms with all six Draft picks and seven undrafted free agents

Derek Nester
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (June 23, 2020) – The Kansas City Royals announced today that they have agreed to terms with 13 players, including all six...
Professional Sports

Kansas City Royals Announce 2019 Organization Awards

Derek Nester
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (June 18, 2020) – The Kansas City Royals honored 10 individuals with organization awards for the 2019 season via Zoom ring ceremony...
Professional Sports

BREAKING: MLB Announces 2020 Baseball Season; Players Reject Deal

Derek Nester
Major League Baseball issued the following statement tonight: “Today, the Major League Baseball Players Association informed us that they have rejected the agreement framework developed...
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

Governor Laura Kelly today announced a new customer service hotline and email for Kansans who have been affected by the recent duplicate payments. Kansans can reach out to the Department of Labor for assistance at the following resources:

Duplicate payment hotline: (785) 580-2602

Duplicate payment email: KDOL.DuplicateConcerns@ks.gov

“I know some Kansans have struggled to get the services they need from the Department of Labor,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “My administration is taking an all-hands-on-deck approach to make this right. Fixing the Department of Labor won’t happen overnight, but our administration will use every resource at our disposal to improve services and get Kansans help.”

Kansans who have questions about their unemployment benefits such as Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC), Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), or Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC), that are not related to the duplicate payments, should use the Department of Labor website, GetKansasBenefits.gov and the initial hotline for inquiries.

Dept. of Labor Hotline: (785) 296-5000

Dept. of Labor UI Website: GetKansasBenefits.gov

Kansas Headlines

Agriculture News

Kansas Wheat Harvest Report – June 24, 2020

Derek Nester
This is day 8 of the Kansas Wheat Harvest Reports, brought to you by the Kansas Wheat Commission, Kansas Association of Wheat Growers and...
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Man Indicted on Drug Charges After Fleeing Arrest in Great Bend

Derek Nester
TOPEKA, KAN. – A Kansas man who was arrested in Great Bend in September after fleeing from officers was indicted today on federal drug...
Kansas Headlines

Governor Laura Kelly Announces Commission on Racial Equity and Justice

Derek Nester
Governor Laura Kelly today signed Executive Order No. 20-48 establishing the Governor’s Commission on Racial Equity and Justice. The Commission is tasked with studying...
Kansas Headlines

Governor Laura Kelly Announces Additional Dept. of Labor Resources for Kansans

Derek Nester
Governor Laura Kelly today announced a new customer service hotline and email for Kansans who have been affected by the recent duplicate payments. Kansans...
Kansas Headlines

U.S. Supreme Court Declines To Hear Kansas Appeal On 'Reckless' Criminal Threat Statute

Derek Nester
TOPEKA – (June 22, 2020) – The U.S. Supreme Court today declined to review two earlier Kansas Supreme Court decisions that ruled Kansas’ reckless...
Kansas News Service

Kansas Headlines

Kansas State, KU Keep Tuition Flat; WSU To Increase 2 Percent

Derek Nester
By Stephan Bisaha - Kansas News Service The Kansas Board of Regents approved tuition hikes for four state universities, while the University of Kansas and Kansas State...
Kansas Headlines

Two Men Convicted Of Rape And Murder Of Kansas Children Set For First Federal Executions In 17 Years

Derek Nester
By Dan Margolies - Kansas News Service Two men convicted of the rape and murder of Kansas children more than two decades ago are among...
Kansas Headlines

Longer Days, Shorter Semesters: How COVID-19 Will Change Campus Life At Kansas And Missouri Colleges

Derek Nester
By Elle Moxley - Kansas News Service Colleges and universities in Kansas and Missouri are rolling out plans for the fall semester, which will look...
Kansas Headlines

Tax-backed Sports Complex In Western Kansas Is On Hold Over Developers' Lawsuit

Derek Nester
By Corinne Boyer - Kansas News Service GARDEN CITY, Kansas — A legal dispute between two business partners has stalled the construction of a sports complex...
Kansas Headlines

Spirit AeroSystems To Furlough All Hourly Employees Still On Boeing 737 Max Program

Derek Nester
By Tom Shine - Kansas News Service Spirit AeroSystems will furlough all of its hourly employees still working on the Boeing 737 Max program for...
