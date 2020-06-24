Governor Laura Kelly Announces Additional Dept. of Labor Resources for Kansans

Governor Laura Kelly today announced a new customer service hotline and email for Kansans who have been affected by the recent duplicate payments. Kansans can reach out to the Department of Labor for assistance at the following resources:

Duplicate payment hotline: (785) 580-2602

Duplicate payment email: KDOL.DuplicateConcerns@ks.gov

“I know some Kansans have struggled to get the services they need from the Department of Labor,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “My administration is taking an all-hands-on-deck approach to make this right. Fixing the Department of Labor won’t happen overnight, but our administration will use every resource at our disposal to improve services and get Kansans help.”

Kansans who have questions about their unemployment benefits such as Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC), Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), or Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC), that are not related to the duplicate payments, should use the Department of Labor website, GetKansasBenefits.gov and the initial hotline for inquiries.

Dept. of Labor Hotline: (785) 296-5000

Dept. of Labor UI Website: GetKansasBenefits.gov