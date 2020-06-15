Officer-Involved Shooting In Lawrence

This afternoon, Monday, June 15, 2020, shortly after 3 p.m., the Kansas Highway Patrol was assisting the U.S. Marshal’s service in locating a subject around the Lake Perry area in northeast Kansas. The subject was located and initiated a pursuit with Kansas Highway Patrol Troopers. A Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper intervened with the vehicle and caused it to become disabled and pursuit ended in the area of 19th and Massachusetts in the City of Lawrence. After the suspect vehicle became disabled, the suspect exited and exchanged gunfire with troopers and an officer from a local agency.

The suspect, a white male, sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene. Identification is pending next-of-kin notification.

As is standard practice, and in accordance with Kansas Highway Patrol policy, the troopers involved will be placed on administrative leave while this case is being investigated.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Superintendent has asked that the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office investigate the officer-involved shooting.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office at (913) 782-0720.