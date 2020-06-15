79.1 F
Kansas Headlines

Officer-Involved Shooting In Lawrence

By Derek Nester

Sports Headlines

College Sports

MIAA Eliminates Non Conference Games For Most Sports Due To COVID-19

Derek Nester - 0
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The MIAA CEO Council approved action plans for the 2020-2021 academic year. The plans included adoptions of modifying the regular-season schedules...
College Sports

Big 12 and Kansas City Announce Extension for Basketball Championships

Derek Nester - 0
The Big 12 Conference has announced a one-year extension to the multi-year agreement for Kansas City to serve as the host site for the...
Professional Sports

Major League Baseball completes 2020 Draft

Derek Nester - 0
Major League Baseball tonight completed its 2020 Draft presented by T-Mobile, with a total of 160 players being chosen in the five rounds, two...
Professional Sports

Royals Select Four Players on Final Day of MLB First-Year Player Draft

Derek Nester - 0
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (June 11, 2020) - The Kansas City Royals made four selections on the second and final day of the 2020 First-Year...
Professional Sports

Sporting KC Learns Group Stage Opponents For Historic MLS is Back Tournament in Orlando

Derek Nester - 0
Sporting Kansas City learned today their three group stage opponents for the historic MLS is Back Tournament at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex...
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

This afternoon, Monday, June 15, 2020, shortly after 3 p.m., the Kansas Highway Patrol was assisting the U.S. Marshal’s service in locating a subject around the Lake Perry area in northeast Kansas. The subject was located and initiated a pursuit with Kansas Highway Patrol Troopers. A Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper intervened with the vehicle and caused it to become disabled and pursuit ended in the area of 19th and Massachusetts in the City of Lawrence. After the suspect vehicle became disabled, the suspect exited and exchanged gunfire with troopers and an officer from a local agency.

The suspect, a white male, sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene. Identification is pending next-of-kin notification.

As is standard practice, and in accordance with Kansas Highway Patrol policy, the troopers involved will be placed on administrative leave while this case is being investigated.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Superintendent has asked that the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office investigate the officer-involved shooting.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office at (913) 782-0720.

