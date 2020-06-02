89.1 F
Wichita
Tuesday, June 2, 2020
type here...
Kansas Headlines

K-State Veterinary research team receives $11.3 million grant to establish infectious disease research center

By Derek Nester
Kansas State University

Sports Headlines

KDNS Local Sports

This Week On The Sports Ticket – June 1st-5th

Derek Nester - 0
PLAY BY PLAY CLASSICS IN JUNE KD Country 94 High School Sports Replays 9:10-10:15 each morning during the Sports Ticket on KD Country 94 Monday, June 1st Head...
Read more
Professional Sports

NHL Announces Return to Play Plan for 2019-20

Derek Nester - 0
NEW YORK (May 26, 2020) – The National Hockey League announced today a Return To Play Plan for the 2019-20 season, highlighted by a modified...
Read more
Professional Sports

Royals announce June schedule for “Royals Playback”

Derek Nester - 0
KANSAS CITY, MO. – The Kansas City Royals announced their June schedule for “Royals Playback,” airing Tuesdays (7 p.m.), Thursdays (7 p.m.), Saturdays (6...
Read more
KDNS Local Sports

College/Pro Week on the Sports Ticket on KD Country 94

Derek Nester - 0
Next week we'll shift our focus to local college and pro sports as we celebrate College/Pro Week. The Sports Ticket is live weekdays at...
Read more
Professional Sports

Kansas Speedway May Race Weekend Postponed

Derek Nester - 0
Kansas City, KAN. – Officials with NASCAR and the Kansas Speedway have announced that the May 30-31 race weekend has been postponed until a...
Read more
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

MANHATTAN — The National Institutes of Health is awarding a Kansas State University-led team of veterinary researchers with a prestigious five-year, $11.3 million grant under the Centers of Biomedical Research Excellence, or COBRE, program to establish a new Center on Emerging and Zoonotic Infectious Diseases, or CEZID.

The center will comprise four primary research projects that will bridge areas of excellence in the collective infectious diseases programs at Kansas State University involving the colleges of Veterinary Medicine and Arts and Sciences.

“Our projects will examine virulence factors and host-pathogen interactions of various pathogens, utilizing both basic and translational approaches in in vitro systems and in models,” said Jürgen Richt, Regents distinguished professor at Kansas State University and a Kansas Bioscience Authority eminent scholar in the College of Veterinary Medicine. Richt will serve as director of the center. Philip Hardwidge, professor of diagnostic medicine and pathobiology in the College of Veterinary Medicine, will serve as associate director.

“The overarching goal of the CEZID is to advance our overall understanding of emerging and zoonotic infectious diseases based on research performed in the state of Kansas,” Richt said. “Our goals are also clearly aligned with NIH’s strategic plan “Turning Discovery into Health.'”

“The truly unique and competitive advantage of the CEZID program is that it brings a multipronged and multidisciplinary approach to understanding and attacking zoonotic infectious diseases,” said Peter Dorhout, vice president for research at K-State. “Our ability to better understand how these diseases behave, which include the family of coronaviruses that comprises our current global pandemic, will enable our researchers to create rapid responses to future calamitous outbreaks that affect both human and animal health. These teams will deliver science-based solutions to improve people’s lives.”

Richt said there will be two research core facilities to support the research projects and programs: an Animal Model/Pathology Core and a Molecular and Cellular Biology Core, offering unique research infrastructure resources at Kansas State University and the state of Kansas.

The success and growth of CEZID will be enabled through various programs:

• A faculty mentoring program that will provide outstanding mentoring of the research project leaders by nationally and internationally recognized mentors.

• New faculty recruitment at K-State within the center’s mission space to ensure the growth and sustainability of CEZID.

• A pilot grant program that will promote center growth by funding smaller projects at universities in the state of Kansas.

• A regional scientific network that will provide interdisciplinary and interinstitutional collaborations and will ensure increased usage of CEZID’s core facilities and access to additional core facilities, and training opportunities at universities in the state of Kansas and surrounding states.

According to Richt, these Center on Emerging and Zoonotic Infectious Diseases programs will be the basis by which research productivity is enabled and supported, helping to advance the overall success and reputation of CEZID core projects, pilot projects, postdoctoral fellows and graduate students, and center faculty.

Hardwidge said the Center on Emerging and Zoonotic Infectious Diseases has the potential to provide a vital service to the nation in the area of infectious disease research.

“In this era, interest in the control of the spread of infectious diseases is obviously of substantial importance both within the scientific community and in the general population, Hardwidge said. “We believe this center can greatly expand our general ability to respond effectively to future outbreaks.”

Previous articleGovernor Laura Kelly takes action on final bills of regular 2020 session

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Headlines

K-State Veterinary research team receives $11.3 million grant to establish infectious disease research center

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN — The National Institutes of Health is awarding a Kansas State University-led team of veterinary researchers with a prestigious five-year, $11.3 million grant...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Governor Laura Kelly takes action on final bills of regular 2020 session

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – Today Governor Laura Kelly took action on the remaining eight bills passed by the Kansas Legislature during the 2020 regular session. She...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

AG Derek Schmidt: Kansas will appeal voter-fraud decision to U.S. Supreme Court

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – (June 2, 2020) – Kansas will ask the U.S. Supreme Court to review the decision of a federal appeals court that struck...
Read more
Agriculture News

Sorghum Checkoff Selects Leadership Sorghum Class V Members

Derek Nester - 0
LUBBOCK, Texas (June 2, 2020) – The United Sorghum Checkoff Program has selected 13 members to Leadership Sorghum Class V, a program designed to...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

KBI investigates allegation against Riley County Police Department officer

Derek Nester - 0
RILEY COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating after an allegation was made against an officer from the Riley County Police...
Read more

Kansas News Service

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Supreme Court Mulling Whether The State Can Police Medical Bills From ‘Air Pirates’

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service TOPEKA, Kansas — Fed-up with sticker shock from air ambulance bills, one insurer has pressed its case all the...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Gov. Kelly’s Emergency Powers Weakened By Lawmakers Who Say She Overreacted To COVID-19

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephen Koranda - Kansas News Service TOPEKA, Kansas — In a one-day marathon session that wrapped up a legislative year upended by the coronavirus, Kansas...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

The Coronavirus Blew A $650M Hole In Kansas’ Budget, Putting Even School Funding In Jeopardy

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephen Koranda - Kansas News Service LAWRENCE, Kansas — When Kansas lawmakers left for an early spring break in mid-March, the state was projected to...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Educators Worry What Five Months Away From Classrooms Will Do To Schoolkids

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — The summer slide. That’s the annual learning loss that happens when students spend three months away...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Despite Meatpacking Plants’ Efforts, Kansas Workers Say ‘We’re Right Next To Each Other’

Derek Nester - 0
By Corinne Boyer - Kansas News Service DODGE CITY, Kansas — In the days leading up to President Donald Trump’s mandate that all meatpacking plants stay open,...
Read more

Copyright © 2020 Dierking Communications, Inc.

About Us

Popular Category

Latest Posts

Kansas Headlines

K-State Veterinary research team receives $11.3 million grant to establish infectious disease research center

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN — The National Institutes of Health is awarding a Kansas State University-led team of veterinary researchers with a prestigious five-year, $11.3 million grant...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Governor Laura Kelly takes action on final bills of regular 2020 session

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – Today Governor Laura Kelly took action on the remaining eight bills passed by the Kansas Legislature during the 2020 regular session. She...
Read more