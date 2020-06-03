94.7 F
Wednesday, June 3, 2020
66 Kansas Cities And Counties To Receive Community Development Block Grants

Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

Governor Laura Kelly announced today the award of nearly $9 million in Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus Response Supplement (CDBG-CV) funds to 66 Kansas communities.

“Kansans have faced unprecedented challenges during the past few months due to COVID-19,” Governor Kelly said. “Our communities need relief – and they need it now. I’m pleased to announce additional resources to help Kansans navigate through the recovery process. These grants will help our communities rebuild their economies and support Kansas families.”

Grants were available in two categories – Economic Development and Meal Programs. Economic Development grants provide communities with funding to help local businesses retain jobs for low-to-moderate income people by covering working capital expenses such as inventory, wages and utilities. Meal Program grants can be directed toward organizations such as Meals on Wheels, local food banks or to support organizations providing meals for children affected by the loss of school meal programs.

“The COVID-19 crisis has left many communities searching for resources to support their residents and businesses,” Secretary of Commerce David Toland said. “The CDBG-CV award provides cities and counties the ability to determine where the greatest need in their community lies and to provide some relief as we move into the recovery phase of the crisis.”

CDBG funds are one of Commerce’s primary tools in supporting the state’s small, predominantly rural communities. CDBG-CV grants are part of the state’s allocation from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act and are designed to help Kansas communities respond to the needs of their residents and businesses during the reopening phase of the state.

The following communities are recipients of CDBG-CV awards.

Recipient Award Amount
Abilene $132,000
Allen County $132,000
Anderson County $132,000
Atchison $132,000
Baldwin City $132,000
Beloit $132,000
Bourbon County $132,000
Chanute $132,000
Cherokee County $169,200
Cimarron $132,000
Clay County $132,000
Cloud County $132,000
Coffeyville $167,000
Crawford County $132,000
Derby $132,000
Dodge City $132,000
Ellsworth $132,000
Ellsworth County $132,000
Emporia $167,000
Eudora $132,000
Eureka $167,000
Fort Scott $132,000
Franklin County $132,000
Garden City $132,000
Garnett $132,000
Girard $169,200
Gove County $132,000
Graham County $167,000
Harper $152,000
Horton $167,000
Hoxie $173,600
Hutchinson $132,000
Independence $167,000
Jackson County $132,000
Jewell County $132,000
Junction City $167,000
Labette County $132,000
Liberal $132,000
Linn County $132,000
Louisburg $132,000
Marion County $167,000
Marquette $66,000
Marshall County $132,000
McPherson $132,000
Mitchell County $132,000
Montgomery County $132,000
Mulvane $132,000
Neosho County $169,200
Oberlin $80,600
Osborne County $132,000
Ottawa $132,000
Parsons $132,000
Phillips County $132,000
Pittsburg $170,300
Pleasanton $132,000
Reno County $132,000
Russell County $173,600
Scott County $132,000
Sheridan County $132,000
Sherman County $132,000
Smith County $132,000
Thomas County $132,000
Unified Greeley County $55,000
Wallace County $132,000
Wilson $77,000
Wilson County $132,000

 

To date, the Department of Commerce has received 106 award applications totaling more than $32 million. Applications were processed on a first-come, first-served basis. While all funds for this round of CDBG-CV have been awarded, the Department of Commerce expects to receive approximately $7 million in additional funding in a second round of CDBG funds through the CARES Act. More information will be announced as it’s made available from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

For more information on the Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus Response Supplement program visit www.kansascommerce.gov/cdbg-cv/.

For current information on COVID-19 in Kansas, go to covid.ks.gov/.

