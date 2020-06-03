66 Kansas Cities And Counties To Receive Community Development Block Grants

Governor Laura Kelly announced today the award of nearly $9 million in Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus Response Supplement (CDBG-CV) funds to 66 Kansas communities.
“Kansans have faced unprecedented challenges during the past few months due to COVID-19,” Governor Kelly said. “Our communities need relief – and they need it now. I’m pleased to announce additional resources to help Kansans navigate through the recovery process. These grants will help our communities rebuild their economies and support Kansas families.”
Grants were available in two categories – Economic Development and Meal Programs. Economic Development grants provide communities with funding to help local businesses retain jobs for low-to-moderate income people by covering working capital expenses such as inventory, wages and utilities. Meal Program grants can be directed toward organizations such as Meals on Wheels, local food banks or to support organizations providing meals for children affected by the loss of school meal programs.
“The COVID-19 crisis has left many communities searching for resources to support their residents and businesses,” Secretary of Commerce David Toland said. “The CDBG-CV award provides cities and counties the ability to determine where the greatest need in their community lies and to provide some relief as we move into the recovery phase of the crisis.”
CDBG funds are one of Commerce’s primary tools in supporting the state’s small, predominantly rural communities. CDBG-CV grants are part of the state’s allocation from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act and are designed to help Kansas communities respond to the needs of their residents and businesses during the reopening phase of the state.
The following communities are recipients of CDBG-CV awards.
|Recipient
|Award Amount
|Abilene
|$132,000
|Allen County
|$132,000
|Anderson County
|$132,000
|Atchison
|$132,000
|Baldwin City
|$132,000
|Beloit
|$132,000
|Bourbon County
|$132,000
|Chanute
|$132,000
|Cherokee County
|$169,200
|Cimarron
|$132,000
|Clay County
|$132,000
|Cloud County
|$132,000
|Coffeyville
|$167,000
|Crawford County
|$132,000
|Derby
|$132,000
|Dodge City
|$132,000
|Ellsworth
|$132,000
|Ellsworth County
|$132,000
|Emporia
|$167,000
|Eudora
|$132,000
|Eureka
|$167,000
|Fort Scott
|$132,000
|Franklin County
|$132,000
|Garden City
|$132,000
|Garnett
|$132,000
|Girard
|$169,200
|Gove County
|$132,000
|Graham County
|$167,000
|Harper
|$152,000
|Horton
|$167,000
|Hoxie
|$173,600
|Hutchinson
|$132,000
|Independence
|$167,000
|Jackson County
|$132,000
|Jewell County
|$132,000
|Junction City
|$167,000
|Labette County
|$132,000
|Liberal
|$132,000
|Linn County
|$132,000
|Louisburg
|$132,000
|Marion County
|$167,000
|Marquette
|$66,000
|Marshall County
|$132,000
|McPherson
|$132,000
|Mitchell County
|$132,000
|Montgomery County
|$132,000
|Mulvane
|$132,000
|Neosho County
|$169,200
|Oberlin
|$80,600
|Osborne County
|$132,000
|Ottawa
|$132,000
|Parsons
|$132,000
|Phillips County
|$132,000
|Pittsburg
|$170,300
|Pleasanton
|$132,000
|Reno County
|$132,000
|Russell County
|$173,600
|Scott County
|$132,000
|Sheridan County
|$132,000
|Sherman County
|$132,000
|Smith County
|$132,000
|Thomas County
|$132,000
|Unified Greeley County
|$55,000
|Wallace County
|$132,000
|Wilson
|$77,000
|Wilson County
|$132,000
To date, the Department of Commerce has received 106 award applications totaling more than $32 million. Applications were processed on a first-come, first-served basis. While all funds for this round of CDBG-CV have been awarded, the Department of Commerce expects to receive approximately $7 million in additional funding in a second round of CDBG funds through the CARES Act. More information will be announced as it’s made available from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
For more information on the Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus Response Supplement program visit www.kansascommerce.gov/cdbg-cv/.
For current information on COVID-19 in Kansas, go to covid.ks.gov/.