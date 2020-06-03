66 Kansas Cities And Counties To Receive Community Development Block Grants

Governor Laura Kelly announced today the award of nearly $9 million in Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus Response Supplement (CDBG-CV) funds to 66 Kansas communities.

“Kansans have faced unprecedented challenges during the past few months due to COVID-19,” Governor Kelly said. “Our communities need relief – and they need it now. I’m pleased to announce additional resources to help Kansans navigate through the recovery process. These grants will help our communities rebuild their economies and support Kansas families.”

Grants were available in two categories – Economic Development and Meal Programs. Economic Development grants provide communities with funding to help local businesses retain jobs for low-to-moderate income people by covering working capital expenses such as inventory, wages and utilities. Meal Program grants can be directed toward organizations such as Meals on Wheels, local food banks or to support organizations providing meals for children affected by the loss of school meal programs.

“The COVID-19 crisis has left many communities searching for resources to support their residents and businesses,” Secretary of Commerce David Toland said. “The CDBG-CV award provides cities and counties the ability to determine where the greatest need in their community lies and to provide some relief as we move into the recovery phase of the crisis.”

CDBG funds are one of Commerce’s primary tools in supporting the state’s small, predominantly rural communities. CDBG-CV grants are part of the state’s allocation from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act and are designed to help Kansas communities respond to the needs of their residents and businesses during the reopening phase of the state.

The following communities are recipients of CDBG-CV awards.

Recipient Award Amount Abilene $132,000 Allen County $132,000 Anderson County $132,000 Atchison $132,000 Baldwin City $132,000 Beloit $132,000 Bourbon County $132,000 Chanute $132,000 Cherokee County $169,200 Cimarron $132,000 Clay County $132,000 Cloud County $132,000 Coffeyville $167,000 Crawford County $132,000 Derby $132,000 Dodge City $132,000 Ellsworth $132,000 Ellsworth County $132,000 Emporia $167,000 Eudora $132,000 Eureka $167,000 Fort Scott $132,000 Franklin County $132,000 Garden City $132,000 Garnett $132,000 Girard $169,200 Gove County $132,000 Graham County $167,000 Harper $152,000 Horton $167,000 Hoxie $173,600 Hutchinson $132,000 Independence $167,000 Jackson County $132,000 Jewell County $132,000 Junction City $167,000 Labette County $132,000 Liberal $132,000 Linn County $132,000 Louisburg $132,000 Marion County $167,000 Marquette $66,000 Marshall County $132,000 McPherson $132,000 Mitchell County $132,000 Montgomery County $132,000 Mulvane $132,000 Neosho County $169,200 Oberlin $80,600 Osborne County $132,000 Ottawa $132,000 Parsons $132,000 Phillips County $132,000 Pittsburg $170,300 Pleasanton $132,000 Reno County $132,000 Russell County $173,600 Scott County $132,000 Sheridan County $132,000 Sherman County $132,000 Smith County $132,000 Thomas County $132,000 Unified Greeley County $55,000 Wallace County $132,000 Wilson $77,000 Wilson County $132,000

To date, the Department of Commerce has received 106 award applications totaling more than $32 million. Applications were processed on a first-come, first-served basis. While all funds for this round of CDBG-CV have been awarded, the Department of Commerce expects to receive approximately $7 million in additional funding in a second round of CDBG funds through the CARES Act. More information will be announced as it’s made available from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

For more information on the Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus Response Supplement program visit www.kansascommerce.gov/cdbg-cv/.

For current information on COVID-19 in Kansas, go to covid.ks.gov/.