Pool Opening Among Topics Discussed At Marysville City Council Meeting – 5/26/2020

The Marysville City Council met Tuesday. Discussion included anticipated opening of the city pool, and park bathrooms, not before June 22nd. Concern with adequate staffing will likely only allow pool operations from 1-8 p.m., with no morning swim, no swim lessons, or pool parties. A motion to keep the pool closed, if it cannot be opened by July 15th died on a 4-4 tie, with the mayor absent.

Approval was given for mill and overlay of south 6th Street, from U.S. Highway 36 to Walnut in the amount of $46,000. It would be funded through the Street and Highway fund, and some of the chip and seal projects initially planned would be moved back. Completing the project from Walnut south to Jackson could be undertaken next year, at a balance cost of perhaps some $35,000 (based on a current estimate of $81,000 for the entire project this year). It was noted that this is a truck route and sees additional traffic.

Approval was given for Marysville Sport and Recreation, and Astro Theatre to install a temporary screen in the outfield at Feldhausen Field for free outdoor summer movies. A contract was approved with Michelle Whitesell at $250 per month to manage city tourism activities on an interim basis, not to exceed six months.

It was noted that a schedule for summer ball practice, and games has been approved, and that bathrooms will not be open at the ballparks. Practices are currently allowed, with games to begin June 15th.

Appointments were approved for Dr. John Ryan as City Health Officer, David Richardson as Fire Chief, with Don Ballman Deputy, and Joe Pilsl Assistant, and Sally Oliver to the Library Board.