First Case Of Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) Identified In A Norton County Resident

Norton, Kansas – Norton County Health Department is announcing the first case of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in a Norton County resident.

The case involves a Norton County resident who was exposed to coronavirus outside of Norton County and was tested in a different county. The resident has not returned back to Norton County at this time. There is no known exposure of coronavirus in Norton County at this time. Norton County Health Department is working to identify any close contacts of the individual and those who were exposed will be contacted as soon as possible. We will be monitoring these contacts for fever and respiratory symptoms. No further information about the patient will be released.

The Norton County Health Officer and Norton County Health Department are still recommending the following to prevent the spread of Covid-19:

Avoid non-essential trips and stay home except for essential travel

Wash hands frequently with soap and running water for at least 20 seconds

If you do need to go out in public, ensure you maintain a distance of six feet from other people.

If you are experiencing symptoms such as cough, fever or other respiratory problems, call your healthcare provider first to determine if testing is needed. If symptoms are mild, do not go to the emergency room, as this resource needs to remain available for those with the most critical needs.

Norton County residents can stay informed by visiting www.nortoncountyhealthdept.org www.kdheks.gov/coronavirus or http://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.

For general information, contact the KDHE phone bank at 1-866- 534 -3463(1-866-KDHEINF) or email COVID-19@ks.gov. You may also contact the Norton County Health Department at 785-877-5745 or email leslie@nortoncountyks.gov.