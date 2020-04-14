Weekend Disturbance At Ellsworth Correctional Facility

TOPEKA, Kan. – Disruptive acts by a group of residents Sunday at Ellsworth Correctional Facility (ECF) resulted in a lockdown of Building 2.

Approximately 125 to 150 men were involved in the disturbance that lasted less than two hours. To regain control, a minimal amount of force was used, to include chemical agents, but no additional personnel were needed to assist ECF officers. No staff or residents were injured, and property damage was largely limited to bulletin boards, security cameras and trash being thrown from cells.

An investigation is underway by Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC) Enforcement, Apprehension and Investigation Unit to determine the cause of the disturbance.

The Ellsworth Correctional Facility opened in 1990. Serving only males, the Central Unit provides housing for 832 multi-custody offenders and the East Unit provides housing for 95 minimum-custody offenders. Building 2 consists of six living units with a total capacity of 512 medium-custody residents.