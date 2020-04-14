Governor Announces Appointment To Kansas Water Authority

Governor Laura Kelly appointed Dr. Jean Steiner, Manhattan, to the Kansas Water Authority.

The water authority advises the governor, the Legislature and the director of the Kansas Water Office (KWO) on water policy issues — including the approval of the Kansas Water Plan and revisions, federal contracts, administration regulations and legislation proposed by the KWO.

“The water authority relies on members with a strong knowledge of water-related issues in Kansas,” Kelly said. “Dr. Steiner’s career and significant scientific knowledge of agronomy, soil sciences and water conservation in Kansas as well as her experiences in other states make her an ideal appointee for the Kansas Water Authority.”

Steiner is an adjunct professor at Kansas State University. Steiner received a Ph.D. from K-State in agronomy and agroclimatology, and a degree in geology from Cornell College. She is the former director of USDA Agricultural Research Service (ARS) Grazinglands Research Lab in Oklahoma, former center director at USDA ARS in Georgia, former senior science coordinator in the Department of Animal and Rangeland Sciences at New Mexico State University, as well as a member of the American Society of Agronomy, Soil Sciences Society of America, Soil and Water Conservation Society and American Society for the Advancement of Science.