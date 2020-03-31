Norton Christian Church Launches Volunteer Delivery Program

Norton, Kansas, March 2020 – The Norton Christian Church has created a volunteer delivery program in response to COVID-19 and the statewide Stay-Home order. The program matches volunteers with people who need groceries or other items delivered to their home. The target population are people who are in a high-risk group as defined by the CDC (older adults and people with serious underlying medical conditions), but the program is open to anyone who needs assistance. The Norton County Community Foundation, Norton Area Chamber of Commerce, and Norton City/County Economic Development are helping to support the program by coordinating with local businesses.

If you or someone you know needs assistance with pick-up and delivery of groceries or other essential items, please call the Norton Christian Church at 785-877-2871 or fill out this online form: https://forms.gle/JWTG7BeWTAoLD76T7. The volunteer committee will match each request to a volunteer, who will then reach out directly to discuss details and make arrangements.

People who are interested in joining the volunteer taskforce may call the Christian Church or fill out this online form: https://forms.gle/1BJ9UQhwZTEjfPjPA. Volunteers will be contacted on an as-needed basis. Volunteers must be 18 years or older and legally able to drive. To ensure safety, volunteers are encouraged to wear disposable gloves when picking up/delivering items and will not enter a person’s home. Groceries/other items will be left on the porch at a previously-arranged time.

“It is so wonderful to see people coming together to help others,” said Lucas Melvin, a volunteer with the program.

For more information, please contact the Norton Christian Church at (785) 877-2871, email Lucas Melvin at lmelvin@usd211.org, or email the Norton County Community Foundation at foundation@nortonccf.org.