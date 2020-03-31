Central Valley Ag Awards 20 Students With $1,000 Scholarship

(York, NE) – Central Valley Ag (CVA) is pleased to announce 20 students as recipients of the 2019-2020 CVA Scholarship Program. Each student will receive $1,000 to further their education in an agriculturally related field.

Receiving a CVA Member-Owner scholarship are:

Carson Rathje of Rising City, Neb.

Elizabeth Karnopp of Oakland, Neb.

Payton Schiller of Scribner, Neb.

Clare Kohl of Surprise, Neb.

Mikayla Martensen of Humphrey, Neb.

Rachelle Anderson of Jamestown, Kan.

Grace Otott of Washington, Kan.

Caleigh Hewitt of Beloit, Kan.

Anna Ready of Scribner, Neb.

Tobi Wilber of Belleville, Kan.

John Wetovick of Fullerton, Neb.

Matthew Mittman of York, Neb.

Evan Tessendorf of Columbus, Neb.

Emily Koenigsman of Tipton, Kan.

Trevor Haley of Delphos, Kan.

Jacob Czarnick of Genoa, Neb.

Receiving a CVA Employee Student scholarship are:

Jadyn Fleischman of Herman, Neb.

Joshua Hollerich of Beloit, Kan.

Courtney Walker of Delphos, Kan.

Noah Scott of Randolph, Neb.

The scholarship program is designed to promote academic excellence and focus on students who have been involved in agriculturally related activities throughout their youth and wish to pursue a career in the ag industry.

Applicants wrote an essay titled “The Value of Cooperatives in Modern Agriculture,” elaborating on the role of the cooperative business model in today’s agriculture industry, why it’s important and how it can continue to benefit farmer member-owners. Students of CVA member-owners and CVA employees pursuing postsecondary education in an agriculturally related field were eligible to apply.

“The scholarship recipients exemplify the heart and work ethic of the producers we are proud to work with every day,” said Tim Esser, CVA Senior Vice President of Human Resources. “CVA’s annual scholarship program is one of the many ways the cooperative supports future leaders, innovators, and spokespeople of agriculture.”

The 2020-2021 CVA Scholarship program will launch Fall 2020.