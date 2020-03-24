Beatrice Area Groups Issue Join Media Release Concerning COVID-19

Beatrice and surrounding communities,

We recognize that this is a challenging time for you, our residents and businesses. Many of you have made the difficult decision to lay off employees and cut store hours while bills continue to pile up. Some could face these challenges soon.

Because of this public health emergency, we are calling you to action so that together we can ease the negative impacts of this situation to our community.

Property owners / renters: If you are a renter who is facing hardship, we urge you to keep lines of communication open with your landlord during this time. Landlords, we recommend thinking of creative ways to assist your residential and

commercial tenants. One example is Governor Ricketts’ suggestion for an eviction moratorium for the duration of this

state of emergency.

Short-time employment / unemployment: There are resources available for employers who are facing the difficult decision to reduce or eliminate staff and for employees that have experienced reduced hours or layoffs. The Nebraska Department of Labor has expedited and increased efficiencies for unemployment insurance and has expanded the short- time compensation program. Visit dol.nebraska.gov for information.

Business owners: To improve recovery efforts locally, business owners, managers, HR staff, and similar are encouraged to take a short, confidential survey. The results of the survey will allow us to gain insight about our businesses and identify the most impactful ways we can assist. Visit bit.ly/2U9CWSW to take the survey. In addition, the SBA has made disaster relief available to all counties in Nebraska. Visit sba.gov or contact your local bank for more information. Honest communication is key – maintain contact with your vendors, suppliers, creditors, and customers in the coming weeks.

Stay safe: As you’ve heard, “flattening the curve” and “social distancing” are highly recommended during this time. Visit coronavirus.gov for more information. If you feel you have symptoms or have been exposed to COVID-19, please call the Beatrice Community Hospital Coronavirus hotline at 1-800-859-0240.

Take action: There are several things we can do to make the best of an unprecedented situation. Your actions speak volumes in keeping our residents and employees healthy, saving jobs and businesses, and improving the lives of families throughout the community. Here are a few ideas that can make a difference:

Buy gift cards for later use

Make a phone or online purchase with a local business

Take a break from cooking – order takeout!

Promote local business with reviews and social media posts

Tip generously as you’re able

Additional resources: The Beatrice Area Chamber has a dedicated page of information at beatricechamber.com/covid-19-resources. Main Street Beatrice also has information available on their site at mainstreetbeatrice.org.

We’re all in this together: If you need assistance in accessing resources or have questions about the above information, please reach out to any one of the organizations listed below. We’re here to support you as we navigate this – together.

City of Beatrice | 400 Ella St, Beatrice, NE 68310 | 402.228.5200

Beatrice Area Chamber 402.223.2338 | Gage Area Growth Enterprise 402.228.5869 | Main Street Beatrice 402.223.3244