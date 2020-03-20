Mitchell County Closing Drivers License Services

3/20/20 – From the Mitchell County Treasurer’s office. Yvonne Melton

We have received notice the State of Kansas has announced they are closing Driver’s License Services at 5:00 pm, Friday March 20th, 2020 and will remain closed until the order is rescinded by Governor Laura Kelly.

Due to the Governor’s directive on efforts to combat the spread of the COVID-19, the Mitchell County Treasurer’s office is suspending the issuance of Driver’s Licenses and ID’s beginning Monday March 23rd through April 3rd, 2020, at which point the situation will be re-evaluated. We will announce any changes as we receive them.