Nemaha County Implements Social Distancing Restrictions

EMERGENCY ORDER OF NEMAHA COUNTY BOARD OF HEALTH AND NEMAHA COUNTY LOCAL HEALTH OFFICER

Emergency Public Health Order issued on this 19th day of March, 2020, to mitigate the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic in Nemaha County, Kansas, pursuant to the authority provided in K.S.A. 65-119 and K.S.A. 65-129b, and other applicable laws or regulations.

WHEREAS, the County Board of Health and the County Local Health Officer are each authorized and required, pursuant to K.S.A. 65-119 and K.S.A. 65-129b, to immediately exercise and maintain supervision over known and suspected cases of any infectious or contagious disease during its continuance, and to issue orders seeing that all such cases are properly handled and that the provisions of the Kansas public health laws as to isolation, quarantine and disinfection are duly enforced; and

WHEREAS, the County Board of Health and the County Local Health Officer are each authorized to prohibit public gatherings when necessary for the control of any and all infectious or contagious diseases, pursuant to K.S.A. 65-119; and

WHEREAS, on the 12th:day of March, 2020, the Governor of the State of Kansas, Laura Kelly, found that a disaster had occurred, or the threat thereof was imminent as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) and the confirmed outbreak and person-to-person spread of COVID-19; and

WHEREAS, COVID-19, a respiratory disease that spreads easily from person to person and may result in serious illness or death, has been confirmed in Kansas, resulting in serious illness and at least one death to date in Kansas; and

WHEREAS, such conditions endanger the health, safety and welfare of persons and property within the border of Nemaha County, Kansas; and

WHEREAS, to reduce the spread of COVID-19, the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), and the Nemaha County Local Health Officer all recommend implementation of community mitigation strategies to increase containment of the virus, including cancellation of large gatherings and social distancing in smaller gatherings; and

WHEREAS, a worldwide outbreak of COVID-19 and the resulting epidemic in the United States and in Kansas continue to threaten the life and health of our citizens and visitors, as well as the economy, and remains a public disaster affecting life, health, property and public peace.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT ORDERED by the County Board of Health and the County Local Health Officer, pursuant to the above authorities, that:

1. All public gatherings of people in Nemaha County are prohibited. Large public gatherings are those with more than ten (10) people in attendance or anticipated to attend, both indoor and outdoor, except for governmental and judicial functions, healthcare facilities, private business operations, religious faith-based activities, weddings and funerals. A “gathering” does not include normal operations at spaces where persons may be in transit or coming and going individually or in groups of less than ten (10) persons. For all gatherings of people, the County Board of Health and the County Local Health Officer requires everyone to follow the guidance provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), federal, state and local public health officials.

2. All restaurants, dining facilities, bars, taverns, bowling allies, clubs and movie theaters in Nemaha County, Kansas, are hereby closed to the public effective at 8:00 a.m. on March 20, 2020, until further notice, except that any such establishment may continue to provide carryout, drive-through and delivery food and beverage services. In all areas, establishments must follow the guidance provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), federal, state and local public health officials for social distancing and infection control measures.