K-State To Move To Online Learning Due To Coronavirus Concerns

There are no positive COVID-19 cases associated with K-State but social distancing has been shown to slow disease outbreaks. As the K-State community is dispersed throughout the nation and globe, the university is taking prudent steps to mitigate this risk and protect the campus and local communities.
- K-State is suspending in-person classes the week of March 16-20.
- Beginning Monday, March 23, classes will be taught remotely — not in person — until further notice.
- Employees may discuss telecommuting options with supervisors.
- Visitors urged to postpone campus visits during this time.
- Large campus community events — more than 100 people — will be handled on a case-by-case basis.
- K-State has changed its travel policy. Read the travel advisories page.
These steps are based on a recommendation from K-State’s Emergency Management Working Group. That group continues to meet daily to ensure the university’s emergency preparedness plans are up-to-date should the virus reach our area. Other groups across campus are also meeting to plan specifics about range issues associated with this complex decision.
Know the facts
- According to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, the K-State community continues to be at minimal risk for COVID-19.
- KDHE has released a risk assessment chart that has definitions of risk and advice for individuals who do not have symptoms based on risk level. Version from March 6, 2020.
- Per CDC guidance, some Education Abroad students from Italy are being quarantined in Jardine Apartments, which means that they are NOT sick. Read CDC definitions for quarantine and isolation.
- KDHE has a COVID-19 resource center with a wealth of information for various populations.