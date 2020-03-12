K-State To Move To Online Learning Due To Coronavirus Concerns

There are no positive COVID-19 cases associated with K-State but social distancing has been shown to slow disease outbreaks. As the K-State community is dispersed throughout the nation and globe, the university is taking prudent steps to mitigate this risk and protect the campus and local communities.

K-State is suspending in-person classes the week of March 16-20.

Beginning Monday, March 23, classes will be taught remotely — not in person — until further notice.

Employees may discuss telecommuting options with supervisors.

Visitors urged to postpone campus visits during this time.

Large campus community events — more than 100 people — will be handled on a case-by-case basis.

K-State has changed its travel policy. Read the travel advisories page.

These steps are based on a recommendation from K-State’s Emergency Management Working Group. That group continues to meet daily to ensure the university’s emergency preparedness plans are up-to-date should the virus reach our area. Other groups across campus are also meeting to plan specifics about range issues associated with this complex decision.

Know the facts