BREAKING: KSHSAA To Cancel High School Basketball State Championships

By
Derek Nester
-

TOPEKA – The Kansas State High School Activities Association this evening announced that after the conclusion of the quarterfinal round, the 2020 KSHSAA State Basketball Tournament will be canceled.

A statement from the KSHSAA is as follows: “Given the escalating concerns regarding COVID-19, the best decision for the safety of the student-athletes and spectators was to cancel the remainder of this championship tournament. The KSHSAA regrets the lost opportunity for teams and players that have worked to achieve their goals”

