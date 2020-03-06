KBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting on Turnpike East of Topeka

SHAWNEE COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating an officer involved shooting which occurred Thursday night on the Kansas Turnpike in Shawnee County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) contacted the KBI at approximately 8:20 p.m. Thursday, March 5, to request assistance investigating the shooting. KBI agents and the Crime Scene Response Team (CSRT) responded to the scene.

At approximately 7:45 p.m., a KHP trooper identified a stolen tag on a black Chevy S10 pickup in Douglas County along the Kansas Turnpike. When he attempted to initiate a traffic stop, the driver of the vehicle, later identified as Robert F. Knapp, 40, from Springfield, Mo. refused to stop, and a pursuit began.

Preliminary information indicates Troopers pursued the pickup heading west on the turnpike toward Topeka. Troopers then deployed tire deflation devices, flattening the vehicle’s tires. Knapp continued driving and the troopers utilized a tactical vehicle intervention to attempt to stop the pickup. The vehicle hit the concrete divider causing it to rest facing east in the westbound lane. Then, the suspect’s vehicle rammed the KHP patrol car, and one trooper fired multiple shots. Knapp was grazed by a bullet. The shooting occurred at approximately 8 p.m. near mile marker 180.

EMS responded to the scene and both the trooper and Knapp were taken to a local hospital to be assessed and treated for minor injuries. Both have been released from the hospital, and are expected to fully recover.

Knapp was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for aggravated battery, possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, possession of stolen property, criminal damage to property, interference with a law enforcement officer, and fleeing or attempting to elude.

The KBI will conduct a thorough and independent investigation into this shooting. Once completed the findings will be turned over to the Shawnee County District Attorney for review. This investigation is ongoing. No further information will be released at this time.