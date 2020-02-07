Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 2/3/2020

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular session with Barbara Kickhaefer, chairman, Tom Holle member and Sandra Wilson Clerk present. Commissioner Bramhall was absent from the meeting. Paul Kessinger with the Advocate joined the meeting at 8:57 a.m.

The Board of Commissioners called the meeting to order at 8:30 a.m.

The Board opened the meeting with the flag salute.

County Clerk Sandra Wilson administered the Oath of Office to Thomas K Holle to fill the unexpired term of David E. Baier.

County Treasurer Jami Ellenbecker presented the Board with Resolution #20-20-02-03-1 authorizing the transfer of $1,589.94 from Employee Benefit account to Payroll Clearing to assist in cleaning up the transition of consolidating accounts under Employee Benefits.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved seconded by Tom Holle to authorize Resolution #20-20-02-03-1 to authorize $1,589.94 transfer from Employee Benefit account to Payroll Clearing. Motion passed 2-0.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig met with the Board. Mr. Craig reported that repair of the abutments only on the Waterville bridge would cost $80-90K, to repair the abutments, pins and hangers would cost $300+K. Public Works Administrator Mike Craig said that there is the possibility of a grant to assist with this project. This is an 80/20 competitive grant and if the County would agree to pay more than the minimum 20% there would be a good chance that we could secure this grant. The estimated cost to rebuild this bridge is $2.5 million. Commissioner Kickhaefer and Commissioner Holle agree that it would be worth it to match more than the minimum to secure the grant. Public Works Administrator Mike Craig will continue to look into this grant.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig gave a working list of bridge projects for the year which include grant work on a bridge on West River Road, bridge N. of Oketo that Public Works Coordinating Supervisor Roy Yungeberg feels needs attention, 2 bridges south of Lillis and a Bison Road bridge.

Thursday, February 20, Public Works Administrator Mike Craig and Public Works Coordinating Supervisor Roy Yungeberg will be opening the C D cell bids. The recommendation will be brought to the Board on 2/24/2020.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig said they will try to continue to haul rock this week as long as weather permits.

County Counselor Jason Brinegar presented the Board with a check in the amount of $994.25 from Derek & Justine deBoer for the purchase of Lots 132 & 134 on Main Street in Blue Rapids, KS.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Tom Holle to go into executive session for 5 minutes at 9:28 a.m. at the request of County Counselor Jason Brinegar for the purpose of attorney-client privileged discussions with the county counselor in order to assure compliance with laws and evaluate legal risks for potential litigation. Motion passed 2-0.

No action was taken as a result of the executive session.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Tom Holle to approve the minutes of the January 27, 2020 meeting as presented. Motion passed 2-0.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Tom Holle to approve the following purchase order. Motion passed 2-0.

Komtek Systems, Marana, AZ

For CVN mailing

$5,262.00-Appraiser’s Fund-P.O. #5836

Tom Holle moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve the following Home Sewer bills to be paid out of the appropriate funds. Motion passed 2-0.

Kansas State Treasurer, Home Sewer General Obligation Bond $17,215.00

Linda Weber, wages 161.61

Dustin Tormondson, wages 184.70

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Tom Holle to approve Resolution #20-20-02-03-2 and Resolution #20-20-02-03-3 to authorize the transfer of County Grant match money from County General to Agency on Aging KDOT in the amount of $19,509.00 and transfer from Agency on Aging to Agency on Aging Title IIIC in the amount of $73,351.50, respectively. Motion passed 2-0.

County Sanitarian Marlene Stamm met with the Board to present her quarterly update. She said it is a little slower this time of year. She will be attending some meetings and taking a little vacation. She said at the meetings they have been talking about the possibility that there could be regulations being implemented to address old abandoned vehicles. She said there may be a need for a policy in the future.

County Health Nurse Sue Rhodes met with the Board. She told the Board she is going to try to get a maintenance contract set up with Roberts Repair out of Manhattan to periodically service the vaccine refrigerator. This refrigerator holds all the vaccines and has to be maintained for the integrity of the vaccines.

County Health Nurse Sue Rhodes presented the Board with a housekeeping/cleaning job description signed by Megan Woodyard and herself and a copy of Megan Woodyard’s liability insurance.

County Health Nurse Sue Rhodes told the Board that she thinks the floor in her building is continuing to shift due to the heavy chart files. Reinforcement beams were installed previously and plates were fabricated to help stabilize but the plates have not ever been installed. County Health Nurse Sue Rhodes was told that it might be a good idea to get a structural engineer to take a look at this. She will contact local engineers CES and possibly AHRS out of Bern, KS.

Tom Holle moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to go into executive session at 10:52 a.m. for 10 minutes with County Health Nurse and Clerk Sandra Wilson present to discuss matters of nonelected personnel. Motion passed 2-0.

No action was taken as a result of the executive session.

Charlie Weickert with the Marshall County Historical Society stopped into the meeting to invite the Board to the annual historical society meeting and lunch today at noon at Marysville City Hall.

Agency on Aging Director Ashley Lyhane and County Counselor Jason Brinegar met with the Board to present an Animal Securement Policy for Meals on Wheels and a copy of the Meals on Wheels handbook.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Tom Holle to approve the Animal Securement for Meals on Wheels policy. Motion passed 2-0.

Tom Holle moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to go into executive session at 11:13 a.m. for 5 minutes with Agency on Aging Director Ashley Lyhane and County Counselor Jason Brinegar to discuss matters of nonelected personnel. Motion passed 2-0.

No action was taken as a result of this executive session.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Tom Holle to approve the 2019 Inventory as presented. Motion passed 2-0.

Tom Holle moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve vouchers as presented and issue manual warrants from respective funds. Motion passed 2-0.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Tom Holle to adjourn the meeting at 11:48 a.m. Motion passed 2-0. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held Monday, February 10, 2020 beginning at 8:30 a.m.