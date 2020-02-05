KHP Trooper Involved In Officer Involved Shooting In Topeka

SHAWNEE COUNTY – Special agents from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) are investigating after an officer involved shooting occurred Wednesday morning in downtown Topeka.

The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) requested KBI assistance at approximately 11:10 a.m. KBI agents and the Crime Scene Response Team responded.

Preliminary information indicates that on Wednesday, Feb. 5, just before 11 a.m., a KHP trooper conducted a traffic stop on a red Pontiac G6 for a traffic violation in the area of 1st St. and SE Madison St. in Topeka. During the traffic stop, the trooper attempted to arrest the male driver, who briefly exited his vehicle before resisting arrest and getting back in his car to flee. In an effort to prevent the driver from leaving, the Trooper ended up partially inside the Pontiac, and was dragged by the fleeing car. During the struggle, the trooper fired multiple shots at the subject, who was struck.

EMS responded and transported both the driver and the trooper to Stormont Vail Hospital. The trooper was treated for his injuries and was released from the hospital. We expect to update on the condition of the driver soon.

The KBI will conduct a thorough and independent investigation into this incident. Once completed the findings will be turned over to the Shawnee County District Attorney for review. This investigation is ongoing. No further information will be released at this time.