Cloud Co. Comm. College Announces Homecoming Candidates

Cloud County Community College’s 2020 homecoming queen and king will be crowned on Saturday, Feb. 8, between the men’s and women’s basketball.

College faculty, staff and students will be casting their votes throughout the week to select the winners.

On Saturday, the Thunderbirds will play host to Coffeyville Community College in Arley Bryant Gymnasium. The women will tip off at 2 p.m. The crowning of the CCCC king and queen will take place prior to the start of the men’s game at 4 p.m.

In addition to the homecoming crowning activities, the 2020 Athletic Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place during halftime of the men’s game. Three members will make up the 14th class of Hall of Fame inductees: Kevin Muff, Stanecia Graham, and Jennifer (Stunkel) Thalmann.

Muff attended Cloud County from 1982-1984, and was a member of the men’s basketball team, where he was a first team All Region VI player. He returned to Cloud County in 1998 as head coach of the basketball team, leading the T-Birds to a 202-153 record over 12 seasons. In 2005, he led the T-Birds to their first KJCCC West Division Title. In 2006 and 2007, his teams had 24-win seasons.

Graham was a member of the women’s basketball team from 2005-2007. During her time as a Lady T-Bird, she was a two-time NJCAA All-American, and was named the KJCCC Freshman of the year in 2005-2006. She is the second all-time leading scorer for the Lady T-Birds with 1,182 points, and rebounder with 588 rebounds.

Thalmann, who attended Cloud County from 1992 to 1994 was a seven-time All-American in track and field. She is still the school record holder in three events – high jump, the pentathlon and heptathlon. She was also the first Cloud athlete to earn a medal at the Texas Relays, coming away with second in the high jump. She was also a member of the volleyball team, helping them to an 83-20 record in two season. She also recorded 438 kills.