Kansas City To Celebrate Super Bowl LIV Champion Chiefs With Parade of Champions

KANSAS CITY, MO – The City of Kansas City, Missouri, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Kansas City Sports Commission invite all fans to a Chiefs Kingdom Champions Parade for our Super Bowl Champions.

The parade will be held on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, starting at 11:30 a.m.

A map of the parade route is available at the bottom of this article

Road closures on the parade route will begin on Tuesday, February 4 at 2pm.

Union Station will be closed to public access beginning Tuesday, February 4 at 10:00pm. It will reopen on Thursday, February 6 at 6:00am.

The streets running east and west will be closed between Walnut & McGee from the Berkley Riverfront on the north to Pershing Road on the south. Street closures will be in effect beginning at 2pm Tuesday, February 4.

Vehicular traffic will be allowed to cross at 7th Street/Admiral Blvd, 13th Street, Truman Road and 18th Street until 4:00am on Wednesday, February 5.

Pedestrian Crossings on Grand will be available at 9th Street, 13th Street, Truman Road, 18th Street and 22nd street.

Motorists should avoid the areas along and around the parade route, including Grand Blvd, Pershing Road and Main Street. Drivers should use alternate routes and allow for extra time when traveling in the area.

There will be significant travel delays on Wednesday. Additional road closures and lane restrictions may be necessary during the event to maintain public safety.

Streets will reopen as early as conditions allow.

TRANSIT AND PARKING

There will be significant travel delays on roadways and street closures immediately before, during, and after the Chiefs Kingdom Champions Parade.

The Kansas City Streetcar will suspend operation beginning at 12:01 am on Wednesday, February 5 and will reopen as conditions allow. Ride KC bus operations for parade day will be free with very limited service.

KCATA Park & Ride Locations (Roundtrip service provided)

Park and Ride shuttles will run from 7 a.m.-11:30 a.m., and then again from the end of the rally until the crowd disperses.

47th and State Metrocenter

4601 State Ave, Kansas City, KS 66102

Dropoff: 31st & Gillham

Worlds of Fun

4545 Worlds of Fun Ave, Kansas City, MO 64161

Dropoff: Truman Road & Lydia

HyVee Arena / West Bottoms (Kemper Arena)

1800 Genessee St, Kansas City, MO 64102

Dropoff: 18th & Troost

Swope Park/Zoo

6800 Zoo Dr, Kansas City, MO 64132

Dropoff: 31st & Main

Oak Park Mall

11149 W 95th St, Overland Park, KS 66214

(95th and Neiman Road Park & Ride location)

Dropoff: 25th & Southwest Boulevard

There will be parking restrictions along and around the parade route. These restrictions go into effect at noon on Tuesday, February 4, and extend into the late evening on Wednesday, February 5. Cars parked in temporary no parking zones will be relocated. Cars parked on the interstate will be relocated. If your vehicle has been relocated, you may call (816) 513-0688 for the location. Personal expenses may be incurred if you need to retrieve your vehicle.

PUBLIC SAFETY INFORMATION

The perimeter of the parade will be firmly secured and protected for maximum public safety. The City asks the public to do their part, use common sense, and stay aware of their surroundings. Attendees should immediately report suspicious activity by notifying a police officer or dialing 911.

Use, operation, deployment, or monitoring of any aerial vehicle, including but not limited to any fixed wing rotoaircraft, drone, rocket, powered balloons, ultralights, or model aircraft, regardless of whether controlled by line of sight, radio frequency, tethers, or any other means, is prohibited at any time during the parade. Violators may be subject to prosecution and fines for violations of FAA regulated airspace restrictions.

Attendees Should:

Not leave bags unattended and immediately contact police if they notice an unattended bag.

Make a plan regarding travel, parking, supervision of children and wear comfortable and warm attire. Be prepared to walk, as road closures near the parade route will lead to traffic congestion and delays.

Note that CELL PHONE RECEPTION MAY BE EXTREMELY LIMITED .

. Make a plan in case you become separated from your party, including identifying meetup points in case of separation. It is recommended that you take photos of your family in the event that you need to locate them and identify what they are wearing.

Ensure children have contact information for their parents or guardians on their person.

The Kansas City Fire Department will have roving crews and also a staffed medic (EMS) tent at the southeast corner of the south lawn at Liberty Memorial (see map for location). If you require emergency medical attention, located a roving KCFD firefighter. KCFD crews will be located on the perimeter of the parade route and will be identifiable via fluorescent green vests and flags.

If you become separated from your group, locate a police officer. Any missing people or children will be taken to one of seven reunification locations:

The Kansas City Police Department HQ | 1125 Locust (map) Church of the Resurrection – Downtown | 1601 Grand (map) Big Brothers Big Sisters of Kansas City | 1709 Walnut (map) Temporary Child Reunification Tent | SW corner of 18th & Grand (map) Temporary Child Reunification Tent | NE corner of 20th & Grand (map) Blue Cross and Blue Shield Kansas City | 2301 Main Street (map) Lunchland at Crown Center | 2475 Grand (map) | Located on the Third Level above SEA LIFE Aquarium and LEGOLAND DISCOVERY CENTER

ACCESSIBILITY

Parade producers have designated space in front of a video screen on the southeast corner of the National WWI Museum and Memorial grounds for wheelchairs and ADA accessibility. Please be advised that space is limited and is first come, first served.

Please contact Meg Conger, Director of ADA Compliance at City of Kansas City, Missouri at (816) 513-6589 with any questions.

HOW TO WATCH

KSHB-TV 41 Action News (the local NBC Affiliate) is the official broadcast partner for the Chiefs Kingdom Champions Parade. The celebration will air live on KSHB-TV 41 and stream on kshb.com.

The parade and rally will be shown live on the KC Live! Block screen. Avoid traffic and check out free live music with Lost Wax at KC Live! after the rally. Families are welcome to this free event. KC Live! opens at 8 a.m.

Officially licensed merchandise will be available at the following locations: