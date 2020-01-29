Judge Weingart Appointed To Sit WIth Kansas Supreme Court

By
Derek Nester
-

Kansas 22nd Judicial District Judge John Weingart was appointed to sit with the Kansas Supreme Court, and will hear oral arguments Thursday, then joining justices in deliberations.

The appeal case involves a Topeka teen involved in a fatal drive by shooting. He was prosecuted as an adult, although age 18 at the time, and was sentenced to life in prison.

