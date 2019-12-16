Corps of Engineers in Kansas City Declares End To 2019 Flood Event on Missouri River

By
Derek Nester
-

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – By order of Col. Bill Hannan, the commander of the Kansas City District, the Emergency Operations Center activation level returned to Level IV – normal operations – today. The district has been continuously activated since March 13, 2019 – 279 days which marks the longest duration declared flooding event in district history.

As of Wednesday last week, all Missouri River stages within the Kansas City District area of operations have dropped below flood stage for the first time since March 13th of this year. Forecast is for the water levels to continue to decrease.

The Kansas City District has sent notice to our levee sponsors indicating that the end of the flood event has been declared and that they have until January 15, 2020, to submit a written request for rehabilitation assistance. The district has modified the notice to state that it is not necessary to send in a request if one has already been submitted for this flood event.

Actions to complete the temporary emergency measure at Mill Creek in Holt County, Missouri, continue with anticipated rock placement completion about January 15, 2020. Once rock has been placed, the district will work with the local sponsor to jointly place the HESCOs – ballast laden containers in steel mesh – to complete the temporary protection effort by about late January to early February 2020.

The Kansas City District is a team of dedicated professionals with a strong heritage and proven results who, in collaboration with our partners, proudly serve in the Heartland providing leadership, technical excellence, and innovative solutions to the nation’s most complex problems.

Previous articleArrest Made In Montgomery County Homicide Investigation
Next articleWalk Off the Holidays with a First Day Hike
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR