Corps of Engineers in Kansas City Declares End To 2019 Flood Event on Missouri River

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – By order of Col. Bill Hannan, the commander of the Kansas City District, the Emergency Operations Center activation level returned to Level IV – normal operations – today. The district has been continuously activated since March 13, 2019 – 279 days which marks the longest duration declared flooding event in district history.

As of Wednesday last week, all Missouri River stages within the Kansas City District area of operations have dropped below flood stage for the first time since March 13th of this year. Forecast is for the water levels to continue to decrease.

The Kansas City District has sent notice to our levee sponsors indicating that the end of the flood event has been declared and that they have until January 15, 2020, to submit a written request for rehabilitation assistance. The district has modified the notice to state that it is not necessary to send in a request if one has already been submitted for this flood event.

Actions to complete the temporary emergency measure at Mill Creek in Holt County, Missouri, continue with anticipated rock placement completion about January 15, 2020. Once rock has been placed, the district will work with the local sponsor to jointly place the HESCOs – ballast laden containers in steel mesh – to complete the temporary protection effort by about late January to early February 2020.

