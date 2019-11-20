Convicted Felon Gets 20 Years For Drug, Firearms Violations

By
Derek Nester
-

WICHITA, KAN. – A convicted felon who was arrested with firearms and drugs after fleeing from Salina police was sentenced today to 20 years in federal prison, U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said.

Jason Briscoe, 42, Minneapolis, Kan., was convicted during a jury trial in May on one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine (count one), one count of brandishing a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking (count two), one count of unlawful possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking (count three), two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (counts four and five), and four counts of unlawful possession of ammunition by a felon (counts six, seven, eight and nine).

According to court records, officers of the Salina Police Department encountered Briscoe while they were conducting surveillance of the Red Coach hotel. When police stopped Briscoe’s car, Briscoe ran from the car carrying a handgun in his right hand. During the chase, Briscoe dropped the gun and a bag that contained methamphetamine and a second firearm.

McAllister commended the Salina Police Department, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Assistant U.S. Attorney Matt Treaster for their work on the case.

This case was prosecuted as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a Justice Department initiative aimed at reducing gun violence.

Previous articleInnovative Efforts of Fisheries Staff Surge Bass Populations
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR