Washington County USD 108 Board of Education Meeting Minutes (Unofficial) – 10/14/19

WASHINGTON COUNTY U.S.D. #108 BOARD OF EDUCATION REGULAR MEETING
District Office Board Room Washington, Kansas
Monday, October 14, 2019 – 7:00 PM
MINUTES OF REGULAR BOARD OF EDUCATION MEETING
Members Present
Brad Owen, Rod Stewart, Kevin Elliott, Joe L’Ecuyer, Jill Hoover, Rhonda Manley, Brad Jones
Administration Present
Denise O’Dea, Superintendent of Schools
Amy Hoover, K-6 Principal
Vicki Enyart, 7-12 Principal
Clerk Present
Amy Anderson, Clerk
Guests Present
News reporter, Kenny Cook, Norm Francis, Kaitie Wenzl, Michelle Bruna, Jenae Romeiser, Sean Bruna, Jaise Chandler, Garrett Otott, McKenzie Metz
1.0 Roll Call/Pledge of Allegiance
The meeting of the Washington County USD #108 Board of Education was called to order at 7:00 p.m. by President Joe L’Ecuyer in the District Office Board Room in Washington, Kansas.
2.0 Approval of Agenda
Brad Jones moved, seconded by Kevin Elliott to approve the agenda with the addition of
10.1 Executive Session – Personnel. Motion carried 7-0.
3.0 Items for the Good of USD 108
A. JH/HS building report – Ms. Enyart
Ms. Enyart provided a written report on JH/HS activities.
B. Elementary building report – Mrs. Hoover
Mrs. Hoover provided a written report on elementary activities.
4.0 Audience with the Public
5.0 Consent Agenda
Brad Jones moved, seconded by Rod Stewart to approve the consent agenda as presented. Motion carried 7-0. Items approved on the consent agenda were as follows:
A. Approval of minutes of September 9, 2019 Board of Education meeting;
B. Review check register for and approve payment of September 2019 bills;
C. Approval of building activity fund reports for September 2019;
D. Review health insurance savings account reconciliation statement.
6.0 Discussion of Items Pulled from Consent Agenda
7.0 The Infinity Project Update – Kaitie Wenzl
The Infinity Project director, Kaitie Wenzl, briefly explained the program and some of the activities in each of the modules, which are Health, Career, Arts, Outdoors, and Economics. She reported that the final training of zSpace has been scheduled and the program will be available for students very soon.
8.0 Senior Class Trip Request
Representatives from the senior class presented their request for a senior class trip from May 7, 2020 to May 11, 2020. Three options have been researched – Muskegon, MI for
$7018; St. Louis, MO for $6921-$7266; and Gulf Shores, AL for $8022. Ms. Enyart recommends the class be allowed to take a class trip. Rod Stewart moved, seconded by Rhonda Manley to allow the seniors to take a class trip provided all eligibility requirements are met. Motion carried 7-0.
9.0 Roof Report from Benchmark
Norm Francis gave a report on the condition of the district’s roofs and the expected life with an estimate of the cost of repairs/replacement of each roof.
10.0 Request for Easement from City of Washington
Brad Owen moved, seconded by Rhonda Manley to donate the property the City wants for an easement back to the City. Motion carried 6-1 with Kevin Elliott voting no.
10.1 Executive Session – Personnel
Joe L’Ecuyer moved, seconded by Brad Jones to go into Executive Session with the board and superintendent to discuss personnel pursuant to non-elected personnel exception under KOMA, and the open meeting will resume in the board room at 8:22
p.m. Motion carried 7-0. Joe L’Ecuyer moved, seconded by Rod Stewart to go into Executive Session with the board and superintendent to discuss personnel pursuant to non-elected personnel exception under KOMA, and the open meeting will resume in the board room at 8:33 p.m. Motion carried 7-0. Joe L’Ecuyer moved, seconded by Brad Jones to accept the resignation of Vicki Enyart as JH/HS principal effective at the end of the 2019-20 school year. Motion carried 7-0.
11.0 Adjourn Meeting
Brad Jones moved, seconded by Jill Hoover to adjourn. Motion carried 7-0.
Amy Anderson, Clerk
Washington County Schools, U.S.D. #108