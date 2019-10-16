Washington County USD 108 Board of Education Meeting Minutes (Unofficial) – 10/14/19

WASHINGTON COUNTY U.S.D. #108 BOARD OF EDUCATION REGULAR MEETING

District Office Board Room Washington, Kansas

Monday, October 14, 2019 – 7:00 PM

MINUTES OF REGULAR BOARD OF EDUCATION MEETING

Members Present

Brad Owen, Rod Stewart, Kevin Elliott, Joe L’Ecuyer, Jill Hoover, Rhonda Manley, Brad Jones

Administration Present

Denise O’Dea, Superintendent of Schools

Amy Hoover, K-6 Principal

Vicki Enyart, 7-12 Principal

Clerk Present

Amy Anderson, Clerk

Guests Present

News reporter, Kenny Cook, Norm Francis, Kaitie Wenzl, Michelle Bruna, Jenae Romeiser, Sean Bruna, Jaise Chandler, Garrett Otott, McKenzie Metz

1.0 Roll Call/Pledge of Allegiance

The meeting of the Washington County USD #108 Board of Education was called to order at 7:00 p.m. by President Joe L’Ecuyer in the District Office Board Room in Washington, Kansas.

2.0 Approval of Agenda

Brad Jones moved, seconded by Kevin Elliott to approve the agenda with the addition of

10.1 Executive Session – Personnel. Motion carried 7-0.

3.0 Items for the Good of USD 108

A. JH/HS building report – Ms. Enyart

Ms. Enyart provided a written report on JH/HS activities.

B. Elementary building report – Mrs. Hoover

Mrs. Hoover provided a written report on elementary activities.

4.0 Audience with the Public

5.0 Consent Agenda

Brad Jones moved, seconded by Rod Stewart to approve the consent agenda as presented. Motion carried 7-0. Items approved on the consent agenda were as follows:

A. Approval of minutes of September 9, 2019 Board of Education meeting;

B. Review check register for and approve payment of September 2019 bills;

C. Approval of building activity fund reports for September 2019;

D. Review health insurance savings account reconciliation statement.

6.0 Discussion of Items Pulled from Consent Agenda

7.0 The Infinity Project Update – Kaitie Wenzl

The Infinity Project director, Kaitie Wenzl, briefly explained the program and some of the activities in each of the modules, which are Health, Career, Arts, Outdoors, and Economics. She reported that the final training of zSpace has been scheduled and the program will be available for students very soon.

8.0 Senior Class Trip Request

Representatives from the senior class presented their request for a senior class trip from May 7, 2020 to May 11, 2020. Three options have been researched – Muskegon, MI for

$7018; St. Louis, MO for $6921-$7266; and Gulf Shores, AL for $8022. Ms. Enyart recommends the class be allowed to take a class trip. Rod Stewart moved, seconded by Rhonda Manley to allow the seniors to take a class trip provided all eligibility requirements are met. Motion carried 7-0.

9.0 Roof Report from Benchmark

Norm Francis gave a report on the condition of the district’s roofs and the expected life with an estimate of the cost of repairs/replacement of each roof.

10.0 Request for Easement from City of Washington

Brad Owen moved, seconded by Rhonda Manley to donate the property the City wants for an easement back to the City. Motion carried 6-1 with Kevin Elliott voting no.

10.1 Executive Session – Personnel

Joe L’Ecuyer moved, seconded by Brad Jones to go into Executive Session with the board and superintendent to discuss personnel pursuant to non-elected personnel exception under KOMA, and the open meeting will resume in the board room at 8:22

p.m. Motion carried 7-0. Joe L’Ecuyer moved, seconded by Rod Stewart to go into Executive Session with the board and superintendent to discuss personnel pursuant to non-elected personnel exception under KOMA, and the open meeting will resume in the board room at 8:33 p.m. Motion carried 7-0. Joe L’Ecuyer moved, seconded by Brad Jones to accept the resignation of Vicki Enyart as JH/HS principal effective at the end of the 2019-20 school year. Motion carried 7-0.

11.0 Adjourn Meeting

Brad Jones moved, seconded by Jill Hoover to adjourn. Motion carried 7-0.

Amy Anderson, Clerk

Washington County Schools, U.S.D. #108