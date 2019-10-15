Mitchell County Hospital Health Systems is Available to Assist with Health Insurance Marketplace Education and Enrollment

BELOIT, KS — Mitchell County Hospital Health Systems will help individuals enroll into the Health Insurance Marketplace for 2020. A Certified Application Counselor is available to provide information and answer questions for individuals and families traversing the online application and enrollment process, which includes comparing health insurance plans, reviewing eligibility for financial assistance, answering questions, and preparing enrollment applications, as needed.

The Open Enrollment Period is 45 days and due to the large number of people needing to enroll, we encourage Kansans to get it done early. A key benefit in working with a Certified Applications Counselor is help in determining if qualifications are met for financial assistance to lower the cost of premiums.

Attendees should bring the following basic information about their family and household:

• Names, birth dates and Social Security numbers for everyone in the household

• Projected household income for 2020

• Tax information, such as filing status and number of dependents

• Immigration documentation and supporting identification numbers

• An email address to create an online Marketplace account. Assistance can be provided for those who need to create one.

Open Enrollment in the Health Insurance Marketplace begins November 1 and ends December 15. Individuals are encouraged to schedule an in-person appointment prior to November 1. Contact Josi Carter, MCHHS Certified Application Counselor, at 785-738-9202.

Josi Carter is available year-round to answer questions, complete Special Enrollment applications for those affected by a life changing event, and participate in community outreach and education events to raise awareness about the Marketplace. Kansans can also get assistance from the Health Insurance Marketplace by visiting Healthcare.gov or by calling 1-800-318-2596.