Hearing Scheduled for Proposed Regulations Regarding Water Use

By
Derek Nester
-

MANHATTAN, Kan. — A public hearing will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 10, 2019, to consider the adoption of proposed regulations regarding water use. The hearing will be held in room 124 on the first floor of the Kansas Department of Agriculture, 1320 Research Park Dr. in Manhattan.

The hearing will consider a proposal to repeal K.A.R. 5-21-7, which adopted change in use rules applicable only in Western Kansas Groundwater Management District No. 1; repeal of this rule would result in the statewide rule (K.A.R. 5-5-9) being applied within GMD 1. The other proposed regulations — K.A.R. 5-25-2, 5-25-4, and 5-25-22 — will assist water users in Big Bend Groundwater Management District No. 5 in developing an augmentation project.

The proposed regulations can be found on the KDA website: agriculture.ks.gov/PublicComment. Written comments can be submitted online at this site as well.

All interested persons may attend the hearing and may present comments either orally or in writing, or both. In order to give all parties an opportunity to present their views, it may be necessary to request that each participant limit oral presentations to five minutes. Individuals wishing to participate by teleconference may go to either the KDA Garden City Field Office or the KDA Stafford Field Office on the date and time of the public hearing.

Any individual with a disability may request accommodation to participate in the public hearing and may request a copy of the quarantine in an accessible format. Persons who require special accommodations must make their needs known at least five days prior to the hearing. For more information, including special accommodations or a copy of the regulations or their economic impact statement, please contact Ronda Hutton at Ronda.Hutton@ks.gov or 785-564-6715.

Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

