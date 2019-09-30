Heavy Rain Mid-Week with Cooler Temperatures On Tap

A slow moving cold front will bring heavy rain and possible flooding, beginning Tuesday over north-central Kansas and ending Wednesday night across east-central Kansas. Much cooler temperatures will follow behind the cold front.

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for much of the area. For north-central Kansas, the Watch is in effect from Tuesday morning through Tuesday night, while for northeast into portions of east-central Kansas, the Watch is in effect for Tuesday night only. Periods of moderate to heavy rainfall will steadily spread southeast across the area. Rainfall amounts of around two inches are expected to be common with locally higher amounts likely which may result in flooding. If you live in the green-shaded area, stay tuned to the latest weather information and never attempt to drive through flooded roadways!