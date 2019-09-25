Fort Riley’s Annual Retiree Appreciation Day Set For October 12

Military retirees of all services, and their spouses, widows or widowers are invited to Fort Riley’s annual Retiree Appreciation Day on Saturday, Oct. 12, at Riley’s Community Center, 446 Seitz Avenue. Doors open at 7:30 a.m. and the program will begin at 8:30.

Opening speakers include Col. Thomas O’Connor, 1st Infantry Division Deputy Commanding Officer for Support, Col. Stephen Shrader, Fort Riley Garrison Commander, and Col. Ted Brown, Commander, Irwin Army Community Hospital.

Guests will hear the latest information on TRICARE, veterans affairs, legislative issues, post exchange and commissary updates, Honor Flights and more.

Lunch attendees will hear from retired Air Force Colonel Kurt Carraway, currently the Executive Director of the Applied Aviation Research Center Kansas State University Polytechnic – Salina. Col. Carraway will discuss the present and future use of unmanned aircraft systems, commonly called drones, in many walks of life, including business, agriculture and education.

Those who plan to attend lunch must register by Oct. 4 by calling the Retirement Services Office at Fort Riley, 785-239-3320, or by emailing debra.k.shelkey.civ@mail.mil. The luncheon will cost $18.

Additionally, military retirees can get their influenza shots, along with inoculations for tetanus, pneumonia and shingles, from noon to 4 p.m.

Visitors to Fort Riley who don’t have a Department of Defense ID card will need to stop by the Visitor Control Center, Exit 301 off I-70, to get a one-day pass. The Visitor Control Center opens at 8 a.m. on weekends. Passes can be obtained in advance. Under the Trusted Traveler program, DOD ID cardholders may vouch for up to seven other people in their vehicle. You can learn more about accessing Fort Riley at https://home.army.mil/riley/ or by calling 785-239-2982.

Visitors to Fort Riley will want to be aware of ongoing construction on Henry Drive, which provides access to post from I-70. Traffic on Henry is reduced to one lane, controlled by a traffic signal.