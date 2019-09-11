Washington Co. USD 108 Board of Education Meeting Minutes – 9/9/19

WASHINGTON COUNTY U.S.D. #108 BOARD OF EDUCATION

REGULAR MEETING

District Office Board Room

Washington, Kansas

Monday, September 9, 2019 – 7:00 PM

MINUTES OF REGULAR BOARD OF EDUCATION MEETING

Members Present

Brad Owen, Rod Stewart, Kevin Elliott, Joe L’Ecuyer, Jill Hoover, Rhonda Manley, Brad Jones

Administration Present

Denise O’Dea, Superintendent of Schools

Amy Hoover, K-6 Principal

Vicki Enyart, 7-12 Principal

Clerk Present

Amy Anderson, Clerk

Guests Present

News reporter, Lisa Zabokrtsky, Emily Jones, Lori Jones, Mandy Simmons, Michelle Bruna, Sean Bruna, Tyler Nelson, Addison Mann, Jake Toole, Dan Ditmars, Lisa Kern, Melanie Buhrman, Kevin Buhrman, Pat Linenberger, Chad Hiltgen, Schanah Miller, Miles Miller, Monte Huckett, Drew Buhrman, Andy Goeckel, Paige Hill, Garret Otott

1.0 Roll Call/Pledge of Allegiance

The meeting of the Washington County USD #108 Board of Education was called to order at 7:00 p.m. by Vice-President Rod Stewart in the District Office Board Room in Washington, Kansas.

2.0 Approval of Agenda

Brad Jones moved, seconded by Kevin Elliott to approve the agenda with the change of switching 3A and 3B. Motion carried 7-0.

3.0 Items for the Good of USD 108

A. Recognize national FCCLA qualifiers Carly Crome, Emily Jones, Kylie Mintzmyer, Mandy Simmons, and their sponsor Lisa Zabokrtsky

B. Recognize national FBLA qualifiers Sean Bruna, Addison Mann, McKenzie Metz, Tyler Nelson, Kirsten Ouellette, Jacob Toole, and their sponsor Michelle Bruna.

C. Elementary building report – Mrs. Hoover

Mrs. Hoover provided a written report on elementary activities and updated enrollment numbers.

D. JH/HS building report – Ms. Enyart

Ms. Enyart provided a written report on JH/HS activities, updated enrollment and athletic numbers.

1. Uniform rotation update

Ms. Enyart provided a uniform rotation schedule through 2031-32.

4.0 Audience with the Public

5.0 Consent Agenda

Brad Jones moved, seconded by Rod Stewart to approve the consent agenda as presented. Motion carried 7-0. Items approved on the consent agenda were as follows:

A. Approval of minutes of August 19, 2019 Board of Education meetings;

B. Review check register for and approve payment of August 2019 bills;

C. Approval of building activity fund reports for August 2019;

D. Review health insurance savings account reconciliation statement;

E. Approve the supplement contracts of Bobby Smith as assistant HS football coach and assistant HS track coach; approve Becky Simon as Technology Director.

6.0 Discussion of Items Pulled from Consent Agenda

7.0 Possible Football Cooperative with Linn for 2020-2024 and Beyond

Several patrons expressed their opinions and concerns about joining in a football cooperative with Linn. Rhonda Manley moved, seconded by Jill Hoover to not join in a football cooperative with Linn. Motion carried 6-1 with Joe L’Ecuyer voting no.

8.0 Parking Lot Resurfacing Proposal

Dan Ditmars submitted a breakdown of costs to resurface the south high school, east high school and district office parking lots and the driveway connecting the district office to the preschool and College and D streets. Joe L’Ecuyer moved, seconded by Rod Stewart to resurface all areas at the same time for a cost of $160,610.90. Motion carried 7-0.

9.0 Adjourn Meeting

Brad Jones moved, seconded by Kevin Elliott to adjourn. Motion carried 7-0.