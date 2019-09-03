KD 94 & Z-96.3 The Lake Kicks Off High School Football Friday Night

KD Country 94 & Z-96.3 The Lake will kickoff the 2019 high school football season with a pair of games on Friday.

Starting at 5:40 p.m., tune to the High School Football Express with Wade Gerstner, Dusty Deines and Todd Clover as they preview area teams and games. The Football Express airs on KD Country 94 and via our website and mobile app.

Pregame begins at 6:30 p.m. on KD Country 94 as the Lakeside Knights travel to face the Thunder Ridge Longhorns. Kickoff is at 7:00 p.m.

Over on Z-96.3 The Lake, the Beloit Trojans travel to Fairbury, Nebraska to take on the Fairbury Jeffs. Pregame 6:30 p.m., with kickoff at 7:00 p.m.

You can listen to both games via our mobile apps or our website.

Game night concludes with the KD Country 94 Local Scoreboard Show, where we gather all the area scores and provide insight into all the action that took place across North Central Kansas.

Remember, during the week stay up to date with your favorite high school teams on the Locker Room Chats. Wednesday & Thursday evenings at 5:10 p.m. on KD Country 94.

Wednesdays: Beloit, Osborne, Smith Center, & Thunder Ridge.

Thursdays: St. John’s-Tipton, Lakeside, Rock Hills, Sylvan-Lucas.