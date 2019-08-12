KBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting in Chetopa

LABETTE COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating an officer involved shooting which occurred as police attempted to serve a search warrant overnight at a home in Chetopa, Kan.

The Labette County Sheriff’s Office requested KBI assistance at approximately 12:20 a.m. on Monday. KBI agents and the Crime Scene Response Team responded.

Preliminary information indicates that on Aug. 12, at approximately 12:15 a.m., officers from the Chetopa Police Department served a search warrant at 1110 Cherry St. in Chetopa. They had received earlier information indicating there may be possible drug activity at the residence. Further investigation led them to obtain a search warrant for the property. After knocking and announcing their presence several times, three officers entered the home. They moved through the house in an attempt to safely determine if anyone was inside. As the first officer inside the house made his way down the hallway, he encountered an armed man, and fired three shots.

All officers quickly exited the house and took cover. The Labette County Sheriff’s Office responded to help. Once they were outside the home, officers called for the occupants of the house to come out. Soon after, a 25-year-old female exited. The woman reported that the only other person still inside the home was the man they previously encountered, and that he required medical attention.

Police again entered the home and found the man suffering from gunshot wounds. A rifle was discovered near him. EMS responded. The man, later identified as 38-year-old Scott Souders, was declared deceased at the scene by EMS. Souders lived at the residence. No law enforcement officers were injured during the incident.

The KBI will conduct a thorough and independent investigation into this incident. Once completed the findings will be turned over to the Labette County Attorney for review. This investigation is ongoing. No further information will be released at this time.