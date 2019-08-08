Washington Co. USD 108 Board of Education Meeting Minutes – 7/31/19

WASHINGTON COUNTY U.S.D. #108 BOARD OF EDUCATION REGULAR MEETING

District Office Board Room Washington, Kansas

Monday, July 31, 2019 – 7:00 PM

MINUTES OF REGULAR BOARD OF EDUCATION MEETING

Members Present

Joe L’Ecuyer, Brad Owen, Rod Stewart, Rhonda Manley, Kevin Elliott

Administration Present

Denise O’Dea, Superintendent of Schools

Clerk Present

Amy Anderson, Clerk

Guests Present

News reporter

1.0 Roll Call/Pledge of Allegiance

The meeting of the Washington County USD #108 Board of Education was called to order at 7:00 p.m. by President Joe L’Ecuyer in the District Office Board Room in Washington, Kansas. Jill Hoover and Brad Jones were absent.

2.0 Approval of Agenda

Kevin Elliott moved, seconded by Rhonda Manley to approve the agenda as presented. Motion carried 5-0.

3.0 Consideration of the Proposed FY20 Budget and Budget Hearing Publication Notice (Code 99).

Rod Stewart moved, seconded by Kevin Elliott to approve the proposed FY20 budget and publish the budget hearing publication notice in the Washington County News as presented. Motion carried 5-0.

4.0 Finalize BOE Back-to-School Picnic for Staff – Friday, August 16 @ 6:30 p.m.

Plans for the BOE Back-to-School picnic were finalized.

5.0 Adjourn Meeting

Rhonda Manley moved, seconded by Kevin Elliott to adjourn. Motion carried 5-0.