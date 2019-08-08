Washington Co. USD 108 Board of Education Meeting Minutes – 7/31/19

WASHINGTON COUNTY U.S.D. #108 BOARD OF EDUCATION REGULAR MEETING
District Office Board Room Washington, Kansas
Monday, July 31, 2019 – 7:00 PM
MINUTES OF REGULAR BOARD OF EDUCATION MEETING
Members Present
Joe L’Ecuyer, Brad Owen, Rod Stewart, Rhonda Manley, Kevin Elliott
Administration Present
Denise O’Dea, Superintendent of Schools
Clerk Present
Amy Anderson, Clerk
Guests Present
News reporter
1.0 Roll Call/Pledge of Allegiance
The meeting of the Washington County USD #108 Board of Education was called to order at 7:00 p.m. by President Joe L’Ecuyer in the District Office Board Room in Washington, Kansas. Jill Hoover and Brad Jones were absent.
2.0 Approval of Agenda
Kevin Elliott moved, seconded by Rhonda Manley to approve the agenda as presented. Motion carried 5-0.
3.0 Consideration of the Proposed FY20 Budget and Budget Hearing Publication Notice (Code 99).
Rod Stewart moved, seconded by Kevin Elliott to approve the proposed FY20 budget and publish the budget hearing publication notice in the Washington County News as presented. Motion carried 5-0.
4.0 Finalize BOE Back-to-School Picnic for Staff – Friday, August 16 @ 6:30 p.m.
Plans for the BOE Back-to-School picnic were finalized.
5.0 Adjourn Meeting
Rhonda Manley moved, seconded by Kevin Elliott to adjourn. Motion carried 5-0.