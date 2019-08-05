CANCELLED – Statewide Silver Alert Issued For Missing Wichita Woman

SEDGWICK COUNTY – The Wichita Police Department have reported that Delia Garlington was located safe. The silver alert has been canceled.
SEDGWICK COUNTY – The Wichita Police Department requested that the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) issue a statewide Silver Alert for a missing Wichita woman.
The whereabouts of Delia M. Garlington, 72, are unknown, and the public’s assistance is requested to help locate her. If you see Garlington, her vehicle, or have information about her whereabouts, please immediately contact 911.
Delia was last seen at approximately 4 p.m. today at her home in the 2500 block of North Porter in Wichita, Kan. She is driving a 2016 gray Kia Soul with KS Handicap tag 39320.
Delia is described as 5’0″, 240lbs, with salt and pepper hair, and was last seen wearing a white shirt with blue cheetah print, green scrubs pants, and green slide on shoes. Delia has also been diagnosed with dementia.
