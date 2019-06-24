Four By Four To Headline “An All-American 4th of July”

The musical revue, “Four By Four,” will headline “An All-American 4th of July” on Independence Day. The family-friendly event will take place at the Landoll hangar, Marysville Municipal Airport. Admission is by freewill donation.

The event is sponsored by the Marshall County Arts Cooperative and Landoll Corporation.

The event starts at 4:30 p.m. with the musical revue taking the stage at 7:30 p.m.

“Four By Four” is a multi-tribute concert conceived and directed by award-winning Broadway producer and director, Michael Chapman. Chapman is best known for directing “Forbidden Broadway,” an Off-Broadway revue parodying musical theatre, particularly Broadway musicals.

George Solomon, a Motown producer, wrote “Four By Four,” and the choreography was created by Paul Holmquist.

The cast includes four entertainers who perform the legendary hits of four of the most iconic musical styles in pop music history. The performers are Drew Aber, James Bullard, Katch Gray, and Tim Winski.

“Four By Four” celebrates the music of the Beach Boys, the Beatles, the Bee Gees, and Motown.

“I Want To Hold Your Hand,” “Can’t Buy Me Love,” and “Yesterday” are a few of the hits they will perform made famous by the Beatles.

The brothers Gibb, known as the Bee Gees, brought their unique sound to such hits as “Jive Talkin’,” “How Deep is Your Love,” and “Stayin’ Alive.”

The group will perform a tribute to the Beach Boys, one of the most critically acclaimed, commercially successful, and influential bands of all time. “Barbara Ann,” “Good Vibrations,” and “California Girls” are some of the songs they will sing by this American rock band.

They will also sing Motown classics such as Marvin Gaye’s “I Heard It Through the Grapevine,” Smokey Robinson’s “Tears of a Clown,” and The Supremes’ “Stop! In the Name of Love.”

The two-act performance is fully staged and choreographed in full costume. Between the scores of recognizable tunes, the cast delivers spirited, informative, and often humorous banter.

Other activities planned include family games and craft stations that start at 4:30 p.m. Helicopter rides will be available from 4:30 p.m. until 7:15 p.m. for $40.

A pie baking contest is at 6 p.m. Prizes will be awarded for the best pies. Those interested must have their pies to the hangar by 6 p.m. Once the pies are judged, individual slices of pie will be sold for $1.

The Landoll Corporation is providing a free meal; serving starts at 6 p.m. The main course includes all-beef hot dogs, Made to Grill brats, and chips. Citizens State Bank is serving free ice cream from Call Hall, an ice cream bar at Kansas State University.

At 7:15 p.m. the colors will be presented aerially by the Kansas State University Parachute Club during a jump; weather permitting. After the flags are displayed, there will be a salute to veterans and service men and women followed by a tribute to first responders.

The evening culminates with a fireworks display designed by Sterling Clark, Marysville.